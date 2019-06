Ardara get revenge to go back top of Division Two after big win over Naomh Columba

Ardara are back on top of the Division Two title, if even for 24 hours, after a comprehensive win over Naomh Columba in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba 1-5

Ardara 4-16

After defeating Ardara in Pearse Park on Sunday last, Naomh Columba were well and truly beaten in this return leg with Ardara always in control.

The visitors led by 2-3 to 0-1 early on and when Michael Maguire gave them a glimmer with a goal early in the second half, Ardara hit back almost immediately with Jack Brennan setting up Gareth Concarr for a third Ardara goal.

The first half goal scorers for the winners were Lorcan O'Donnell from wing-back while Jack Brennan finished after a scramble. Ardara led by 2-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Apart from the Maguire goal, there was little comfort for Naomh Columba in this result. They were without county panellist Aaron Doherty but Ardara were short Paddy McGrath and a number of others.

Scorers - Naomh Columba: Fionn Gallagher, Paddy Byrne 45; Ryan Gillespie 0-2,1f; Michael Maguire 1-1.

Ardara: Jack Brennan 1-2; Lorcan O'Donnell 1-4; CJ Molloy 0-6,3f; Gareth Concarr 1-1; Brendan Boyle, Johnny Sweeney 0-2, Cailum Malley 1-0

NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O'Gara; Martin Cunningham, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr; Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, Oisin Byrne; Padraig Byrne, Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Kevin McNern, Andrew O'Gara; Pauric O'Neill, Ryan Gillespie, Ronan Gillespie.

Subs: Liam Boyle for A O'Gara; Patrick Carr for K McNern

ARDARA: Ciaran Gildea; John Ross Molloy, Matthew Maher, Tony Harkin; Lorcan O'Donnell, Brendan Boyle, Danny Walsh; Conor Classon, Robbie Adair; Owen Harkin, Jack Brennan, Paul Watters; Johnny Sweeney, CJ Molloy, Gareth Concarr.

Subs: Johnny Herron for D Walsh; Cailum Malley for Concarr; Daniel Brennan for B Boyle; Johnathan McHugh for Classon

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)