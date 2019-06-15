Brendan Boyce celebrates month of May with Olympic qualification

The Donegal Sports Star Awards review of the sporting headlines for the month of May highlights a string of successes at national level and abroad. On Sunday the 19th of May, a superb fifth place finish at the European Race Walking 50k Championships in Lithuania guaranteed Milford man Brendan Boyce his place at next year’s Toyko Olympic Games. The Finn Valley member also had the satisfaction of recording a new Personal Best time of 3 hours, 48 minutes and 13 seconds. Boyce will have the really special privilege of representing his country at an Olympics Games for a third time having also competed at the game in London (2012) and Rio (2016). A week earlier his Finn Valley AC colleague James Kelly reached the European Junior Championship Qualifying standard in the Shot Put at the Donegal Senior Championships. The St. Johnston man threw 17.98m at the Finn Valley Centre.

On the national stage three Girls National Boxing titles came to Donegal in May. Raphoe ABC’s Leah Gallen was a unanimous decision winner in the ‘Girl 6’ 66kg final against Ryland’s Linda Desmond;

Brenda Collins of Dunree Boxing Club defeated Macy Cunningham of Crumlin 4-1 in the ‘Girl 4’ 45kg final and Illies Golden Gloves boxer Carlagh Irving got the better of Caitlyn O’Connor from Kilfenora ABC in the ‘Girl 3’ 47kg decider.

Meanwhile, there was cycling gold and a silver medal for Gweedore girl Clodagh Ni Ghallchoir at the Irish Track National Junior Championships on Dublin. 17-year-old Clodagh, a member of the AAA Cycling Club, took gold in the 500m TT and silver in the Sprints.

Ronan McLaughlin won the Shay Elliott Memorial Cycle Race for the second year in a row winning the event. The Muff man was the first cyclist to do so since the great Sean Kelly. McLaughlin had also won the North Pole Road Race on St. Patrick’s Day.

In the middle of May, Donegal GAA Ladies captain Karen Guthrie was named on the 2019 Division 1 Team of the Year after a super league campaign that saw the Castlefin woman score 3-34. It was another good month for Donegal jockeys as Martin Harley made it three wins in Hong Kong. At Sha Tin, the Trentagh native was on board the Poon Fai Yiu trained Allied Agility in The Swaine Cup Handicap.

At home Rathmullan jockey Oisin Orr was in the winners enclosure twice in the space of five days. At Gowran Park he saddled 9/2 shot Dermot Weld trained Manqoosh in the BetVictor Bet Offer Median. Then Orr had a second winner, this time at a race meeting in Cork on the 10/1 shot Dermot Weld trained Brogue in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Median. At the end of the month,Orr had another major win at Gowran Park on Anya Ylin in the Kilkenny Pembroke Hotel Fillies Maiden for trainer Dermot Weld.



The reigning Donegal Sports Star Horseracing Award winner Dylan Browne McMonagle made his intentions quite clear as he defends his 2018 championship title on the Pony Circuit when racking up five winners at the first meeting of the season in Carrickadawson Raphoe. Dylan followed up that success when he made the long round trip to County Tipperary and it was another fruitful journey as the 16-year-old jockey landed a treble at a sun drenched Kilbarron. Then on the last Sunday of May, the Browne-McMonagle bandwagon kept rolling on as he racked up another four timer at Carrickadawson Raphoe.

On the first weekend of the month, Richard Kerr turned up a super performance at the second round of the British Superbike Championship. He qualified in 12th position for the Sprint race on the Sunday and ended up with an 8th place finish in Supersport class at BSB and a fantastic result for the small Campbell Motorsport team. Richard posted the ninth fastest lap and would start Race two from the third row of the grid in Monday’s second race. But the young Kilmacrennan man had to settle for 10th position overall and seventh in the Supersport class. At the end of May, Kerr had a bit of rollercoaster weekend at the third round of the Dickies Supersport Championship (BSB) in Donington Park. He came into the third round in fifth position. On the Saturday, Richard finished in a fantastic seventh place. In Race two, on the Sunday, the 19-year-old was in a very credible ninth position at the finish line. Richard is now in sixth overall in the championship.



Rhys and Caolán Irwin, the motorcycling brothers from Kilmacrennan both took very positive results away from the third round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park, as they both achieved their best results of the season. Younger brother Rhys put in his best British Talent Cup performance of the series, to take fourth place in the Saturday race one, having battled in the lead group throughout the race. Racing in Superstock 600 Caolán overcame handling problems in qualifying and a mechanical issue in the Sunday race, to pick up sixth place. Inishowen lad Calum Morris won the U14 title at the Ulster Enduro Championships in Newry, Co. Down. Morris was also first and Donegal Town’s Adam Voss third at the Irish Downhill Mountain Bike Championships at Bree, Wexford. In Motorsport Declan and Brian Boyle, in their Ford Fiesta, were second in the Cavan International Rally behind Sam Moffett and James Fulton.

Loughros Point Club member Patrick Boomer won the three senior events at the inaugural Ulster Indoor Rowing Championships hosted by the Donegal Bay Rowing Club.

On the first Friday of the month Seamus Coleman scored his 20th Premier Division goal for Everton in a win over Burnley at Goodison Park. Seamus Keogh a lad with strong Donegal family connections was captain of the Republic of Ireland U17 side in the UEFA European Championships and he was joined in the squad by Newtowncunningham’s Ronan McKinley. The Irish who drew their groups games missed out on qualification for the knockout stages. Keogh is with Southampton while McKinley is on the books of Derry City.

Convoy native and former Letterkenny Rovers player David Shovlin was a member of the winning Avondale Utd side in the FAI Intermediate Cup Final. Shovlin, who has been based in Cork for the past couple of years, helped his side defeat Crumlin Utd 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium in the final. Two Inishowen girls Erin Fildara McLaughlin of Sea Rovers and Sion Swifts Kerry Anne Brown scored the third and fourth goals respectively in the 4-0 victory over Belgium as the Republic of Ireland Women’s U16s side got off to the perfect start in the UEFA Development Tournament in the Czech Republic. Having been 2-0 up at the break, McLaughlin put Ireland 3-0 up in the 49th minute, and Brown got number four on the 80th minute. Brown then captained the team and scored as did McLaughlin in the 4-1 win over hosts the Czech Republic.

Cockhill Celtic’s Peter Doherty played the full game at right back while Buncrana Hearts man Kieran McDaid came on as a sub for the Republic of Ireland amateurs who defeated Northern Ireland 3-2 in a tournament opener match in Jersey. An extra-time winning goal from Clara Gill saw Carndonagh Community School crowned FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup champions, overcoming Presentation SS of Wexford 3-2 in the final played at Oriel Park in Dundalk. Ellie Long scored both of Carn’s goals as the two sides couldn’t be separated after normal time.

Creeslough man Shaun Stewart who was a 2018 Donegal Sports Star Recognition Award winner, was first home in the 55.5km WAAR challenge in the Rosses in a time of 2.17.42 with Milford AC’s Peter O’Donnell second (2.17.52) and third was Adam Speer (2.24.51). Siobhan Gallagher was the first woman home in a time of 2.42.48. On the May Bank Holiday Sunday Kilmacrennan native Eoghain McGinley was the winner of the 23rd North West Charity 10k. McGinley, in the colours of Letterkenny AC, took the title for the second time in three years, sprinting over the finish line in a time of 32 minutes and 57 seconds. That was 13 seconds ahead of Ramelton man Mark McPaul with the Finn Valley AC member clocking 33.10 for the 10k. Maria McCambridge was the winner of the women’s category with a finishing time of 36.52 and it left the Dundrum South Dublin Athletic Club member 26th overall.

Tirconaill AC’s Kelly McGrory received great news when she was named on the Irish team for the European Games which take place in Minsk, Belarus from the 21st June. Kelly will compete in the 400m Hurdles. At the end of the month Finn Valley AC’s Dermot McGranaghan was named on the Irish coaching staff for the European Games which take place in Minsk, Belarus.

Sam and Chloe Magee and Rachel Darragh were members of the Ireland Badminton Team that lost 3-2 to Sri Lanka the Group 3 final of the Sudirman Cup in China. Sam and Chloe won the mixed doubles game. However, in the Men’s Doubles Sam and Nhat Nguyen lost 2-1. Then in the final match Rachel Darragh and Chloe Magee suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Na Dunaibh put themselves on course for a chance to win back-to-back All-Ireland Junior Gaeltacht Football titles after a three point County Final victory over Gweedore in Magheragallon on the May Bank Holiday Monday (1-9 to 1-6). On the same Termon were crowned Donegal Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta County senior champions in Gweedore thanks to a 2-11 to 0-9 win over Glenfin. Geraldine McLaughlin hit 1-10 of her side’s total. In the senior men’s category Kilcar defeated Gaoth Dobhair in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta County Final (1-09 to 0-09).

The Donegal Minors had a 1-18 to 2-07 win over Cavan at Breffni Park to secure a place in the Ulster MFC Semi-final. On the last Sunday of May the Donegal U20s lost to Tyrone at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (2-18 to 2-9), signalling the end of Gary McDaid’s side’s interest in taking the Philly McGuinness Cup. On the same day, after almost a year out with a cruciate knee injury Paddy McBrearty made his return to competitive county action with an excellent five points for Donegal in their Ulster SFC quarter-final 0-15 to 0-5 win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park on Sunday.

In the middle of the month the Donegal Schools Golf Final in Dunfanaghy had dramatic finale as St. Eunan’s College captain Ronan Daly and teammate Christian Harris both birdied the 18th to seal the victory against Ghaoth Dobhair Pobailscoil.

Ghaoth Dobhair had the best individual score on the day with Cian Mc Bride on 43 points but St. Eunan’s team scores from James Sweeney, Adam Duncan, Ben Hopkins, James O’ Donnell and Ronan Coady won the day by 178 points to 174 points. The Donegal hurlers suffered a second defeat in the Christy Ring Cup Group 1. At Owenbeg, Mickey McCann’s men lost 0-20 to 1-14 to Derry.

Donegal Town Rugby Club stalwart Victor Kearney was named Ulster Club Volunteer of the Year at the sport’s annual awards held in Belfast. Letterkenny native Kieran O’Gorman captained the Leinster Junior Rugby side to Inter-Provincial success for the second year in a row.

There was a good start to May for Finn Harps who recorded their first win of the Premier Division campaign as a Caolan McAleer double and one from Nathan Boyle gave Ollie Horgan’s side a 3-0 victory over UCD in Ballybofey. And a week later Harps made it back-to-back wins and moved off the bottom of the Premier Division table after overcoming Waterford Utd 3-2 in Ballybofey with Mikey Place scoring twice while Sean Boyd grabbed the winner. However the month ended disappointingly with three defeats against Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians. However, Horgan’s outfit was a bit unlucky to miss out on a place in the EA Sports Cup semi-final place after a 2-1 extra-time defeat to Derry City.

Donegal men Gavin Mulreany and Aidan Friel were members of the Irish Defence Forces side that lost 2-1 to their UK counterparts at Richmond Park in Dublin. Donegal Town’s Jack Keaney produced a spectacular free-kick finish to give Sligo Rovers a super 2-1 win over Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers at the Showgrounds. Ramelton Conrad Logan was in fine form for Mansfield who drew 1-1 at Newport County in a League Two promotion play-off.

Goalkeeper Logan saved a late penalty from fellow Irish man Padraig Amond but couldn’t stop the rebound finish from the same player which made it 1-1. But, there was to be misery for Logan’s side who lost 5-3 on penalties in the return leg to end the promotion dream.

Glencar Celtic won the Voodoo Venue Cup title after defeating Strand Rovers 3-1 in the final at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Bonagee Utd were crowned Knockalla Caravans Cup champions after a 3-0 win over Glengad United at Maginn Park thanks to goals from Jordan Armstrong, Michael Doherty and Ryan Rainey. Castlefin Celtic took the Donegal Junior League Premier Division title after a 5-0 win over Kildrum Tigers at Park View.

Despite putting in a big performance the Donegal Schoolboys suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat in the U12s Inter-League Final against Cork in Mullingar. Jonnie McGroarty’s side were up against a physically stronger side but it was still 0-0 on 85 minutes when Cork grabbed what turned out to be the winner.

Milford woman Amber Barrett scored twice which included the winner as her team Peamount Utd overcame Galway Utd to remain clear leaders of the Women’s National League.

On the last Sunday of May sub Adam Neely proved to be the Keadue Rovers hero as has his superb 71st minute strike secured the Brian McCormick Cup title in. 2-1 win for the Rosses outfit in a closely contested final against Milford Utd in Ballyare. The sides were level at the break after Kyle Black had given Milford a 36th minute lead but that advantage was cancelled out almost immediately by a Corey Gallagher equaliser. On the same day Greencastle F.C. completed a domestic quadruple of title triumphs with a 3-1 win over Cockhill Youths in the Buncrana Credit Union Cup Final.

Ramelton woman Monica Grier was honoured for her services to the Special Olympics movement. Monica received a Special Olympics Ireland Commemorative Volunteer Pin, in the post, to mark over 25 years with the organisation. Monica who is based at the Community Centre in Letterkenny has made a huge contribution to coaching sport, especially gymnastics. Early in the month there was huge disappointment for St Columba’s College, Stranorlar who were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Dublin’s St Aidan’s CBS from Whitehall in the FAI Schools Minor Boys U15 National Cup Final in Monaghan. It was 1-1 at the end of normal and extra time with Callum Gillen the scorer for the Twin Towns school. It was a similar downer for Mulroy College as they lost 2-0 to Co. Wexford school New Ross in the National First Year Girls B final at the Home Farm grounds in Dublin.

