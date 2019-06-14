Donegal woman is a double World Kettlebells champion

A Donegal woman living in Kildare is making waves and winning gold medals in the world of weightlifting.

Tanya Granaghan Buckley from Bundoran, but now living in Monasterevin in Kildare, ,won two gold medals at the World Kettlebell Championships which were staged at the Irish Sport Complex in Gormanston, Co Meath, at the end of May.

She claimed the double gold in the 75 kg weight division in both the main event and the veteran class by lifting a 16kg bell 142 times in 10 minutes.

Tanya grew up in Bundoran and lived in the town for a number of years before moving to live in Kildare. The family home was in St Bridget’s Terrace and her father was Kevin Granaghan, who sadly passed away in January of this year. Her mother Patricia Bagenal is from Kildare.

“My father was a jockey; that explains how he met my mother. He was working and living in Kildare. I went to St Macartan’s National School before moving to live for a number of years in Kildare where my mother was from and then back again in Bundoran in my later teenage years.

“My dad sadly died in January and that is why winning the medals was so important to me. I still have a number of cousins living in Bundoran.”

Tanya, a dental nurse by profession, is married to Paul Buckley, a Kildare native, and they have one son Taylor. She is a member of the Monasterevin Kettlebell Club who are affiliated to the Irish Kettlebell Federation.

Tanya took up the sport first seven years ago as part of her fitness programme when she first took to running in 2012.

“I had just turned 31 and had taken up running and as part of the training I started to lift some kettlebells. After some time I discovered there was competition and I started to compete at competitions here in Ireland.”

Before her recent success she was a silver and bronze medal winner at the last two World Championships, in Greece in 2017 and Spain in 2018.

And now having conquered the world in the 10 minute category she has set her sights on claiming gold again in the marathon category. The marathon is lifting kettlebells for at least one hour non stop.

The World Marathon Kettlebells championship is in Lodz, Poland in November.