Burt lose their unbeaten record against All-Ireland Gaeltacht champions Downings

Division Three league leaders Burt slumped to a defeat to All-Ireland Junior Gaeltacht champions Downings on a score of 0-10 to 3-10.

Goals from Alan Pasoma and Oisin Boyce pushed the winners to an impressive 2-6 to 0-1 lead at the break.

Burt hit eight points in-a-row but Downings sealed it with a late Shane Boyce goal.

Elsewhere St Mary’s Convoy continue their good form with a fine home win over Gaeil Fhanada by 4-6 to 0-8.

John Toye and Packie Mailey hit the net to put Convoy in front by 3-3 to 0-4 at half-time.

Toye got another goal in the second half for a fin win.

And Naomh Colmcile had a narrow one-point win over Red Hugh’s by 1-13 to 1-12 at home.

The home side led by 1-7 to 1-6 at the break with the goal coming from Ryan McErlean and Calvin Bradley replying for the Finn Valley men.

The second half was very similar but late points from Stephen Gallagher and Reece Duncan ensured victory.

And there was a dramatic one point home for Naomh Muire over battling Naomh Ultan at the Banks on a score of 2-7 to 0-12 while Malin and Naomh Brid shared the spoils in a thriller at Connolly Park on a score of 1-14 to 2-11.