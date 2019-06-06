Letterkenny Community Centre fund-raising 5k Run and Walk

Letterkenny Community Centre is hosting a family 5k run and walk this coming Sunday, June 9th.

The course will be a flat one around the town starting and finishing at the centre on the Pearse Road.

Registration is from 9.30 am with the event starting at 10.00 am.

Proceeds are for the Letterkenny Community Centre Building Fund.

The entry fee is just €5 or €10 for a family, with the emphasis very much on taking part and encouraging people to be active.

There will be spot prizes on the day and refreshments afterwards.

This is an ideal opportunity for people who want to try an 5k run, or to get back into running.

Letterkenny Community Centre continues to offer a range of activities, including Couch to 5k.