DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from the Golf Clubs around Donegal

Donegal Ladies (Murvagh)

The Ladies’ 4BBB Match play is up and running and the first round has to be completed by Monday, 10th June. The club Mixed Match play is also underway and the third round must be completed by the 24th June.

The Little Bullet scheduled to be played in Bundoran G.C. on Thursday, 30th May was postponed due to atrocious weather conditions and will be played at a later date.

The Ladies’ Committee organised a “Get into golf” evening at the golf club on Tuesday, 7th May. Lessons have now been arranged on Tuesday evenings at 7.00pm for ladies wishing to take up golf. It is still possible to join these lessons - just contact the golf club or come along any Tuesday evening. No golf equipment is necessary at this stage, just warm clothing and suitable footwear. Junior lessons continue on Monday evenings from 6.00 -7.30pm.and new juniors are still welcome, just contact Donegal GC at (074)9734054.

Club Mixed Social golf continues on Friday evenings with a running draw from 530 pm. Please put your name on the timesheet to indicate your intention to play.

Donegal G.C. (Murvagh) is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year and a special Golf Classic will be held on Friday, 7th June. More details are on the club website.

Ladies Team News:

The Minor Cup Team will play Ballina GC on June 13th, having beaten Co.Sligo GC and Strandhill GC in the previous rounds. The Revive team defeated Narin & Portnoo GC in their first match on 11th May. The Ulster Mixed Foursomes team, captained by Dorothy Woods, was disappointed not to make it through to the next round. Lying 4th with Fintona GC, countback on the best 3 cards meant that Fintona progressed to the match play stage. In the first round of this year’s Máire O’Donnell Inter-club 4BBB Match play, the ladies of Murvagh play Letterkenny GC on Monday, 3rd June with the second leg in Murvagh on Saturday,22nd @ 1.40pm.

Ladies Results

Gallagher / McCartney 28th/30th April: 4 BBB Stb. 1st Anne Marie McCormick & Aíne Enright 44pts, 2nd Helen O’Shea & Helen Mills 43pts; 3rd Geraldine Gorman & Anne Gillespie 40pts, 4th Bernie Finn & Dorothy Woods 39pts. 9 Holes: Stb 28th April: Eibhlín O’Donnell 20pts.

Dom’s Bar & Restaurant 5th / 7th May: 18 Holes Stb: 1st Aíne Enright (36) 41pts 2nd Rosemary Carr (18) 36pts BOT 3rd Edel Nesbitt (37) 36 pts, 4th Margaret Buckley (27) 35pts BOT, 5th Maureen Childs (15) 35pts. 9 Holes: 1st Helen Gillespie (31) 21pts

Ashtree Garden Centre 12th / 14th May: 18 Holes: 1st Helen Gillespie (31) 38 pts 2nd Aíne Enright (33) 37 pts BOT 3rd Miriam Bennett (15) 37 pts 4th Mary Harley (23) 36 pts BOT 5th Sophie Carr (22) 36 pts. 9 Holes: 1st Edel Nesbitt (36) 22 pts 2nd Rosemary Carr (17) 20 pts

Footsteps Anne Brennan Trophy 21st May: 18 holes: 1st Mary Gillen (27) 72, 2nd Anne Murray (38) 77 BOT, 3rd Rena Brogan (23) 77, 4th Moragh Canney (26) 77, 5th Dorothy Woods (13) 77. 9 Holes: 1st Margaret Johnston (37) 21 pts 2nd Rosemary Carr (18) 18 pts

Hanna Hats 26th / 28th May: 18 hole: 1st Michelle O'Rourke (31) 39pts BOT 2nd Geraldine Gorman (17) 39 pts, 3rd Helen Gillespie (30) 38 pts 4th Margaret Connolly (23) 37 pts 5th Helen O'Shea (16) 36 pts BOT. 9 hole: 1st Karen Ward (40) 18pts 2nd Mary B Meehan (28) 17pts BOT

Donegal (Murvagh)

25th/26th May: Jaden Mgbam's hot streak continued when he won the Begley's Pharmacy sponsored competition with 40 pts, one ahead of Mervin Walker in second with 39 pts. Daire Woods took third with 38 pts and John Joe Travers was 4th (BOT) with 37 pts. Aidan Faulkner won the gross with 30 pts.

27th May Open Day: With a score of 34 pts, Michael Doherty took the winners prize ahead of Susan O'Donoghue on 33 pts (BOT). Peter McBride was third. Gross winner was Shane Corr with 25 pts.

1st/2nd June: Kevin Fallon was the winner of the Herron Autos sponsored competition with a score of 40 pts. Seamus Logue was second on 39 pts, Brian Gallagher was third with 37 pts and Donie McIntyre was fourth with 36 pts. John Neary won the gross with 30 pts.

Team News: The All-Ireland Fourball team played Donaghadee G.C. at home on Sunday and built up a strong 4 1/2-1/2 lead to take into the away leg next weekend.

The Minor League team, under captain Stephen McCormack, began their campaign at home to Cloughaneely G.C. on Sunday. In a closely fought battle, Murvagh emerged with a narrow 3-2 victory... so all to play for next Sunday.

The Pierce Purcell team needed a superb approach shot from Mickey "The Eagle" Martin to see off the challenge of Strabane G.C. With the teams level 2-2, the postman delivered, holing his third shot on the par 5 17th to claim the most dramatic of victories. A great team effort from all involved.

Upcoming Events: Friday 7th June; Club Classic sponsored by Fletcher Golf. Still some slots available.

Saturday 8th June; Club Competition

Sunday 9th June; Lady Captain's Prize to Men (Mrs. Mairin McCartney)

Sunday 16th June; Club Competition

Letterkenny

Open Week swings off on Friday 7th June. The full programme can be seen on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pg/letterkennygolf/ and on Letterkenny Golf Club's Website http://www.letterkennygolfclub.com/ Members cost €7 and visitors €20. There is a timesheet in operation. Online booking is available using BRSGolf.com or phone 074 9121150.

On Wednesday 29th May the Consultas Financial Open was played. Damien Redmond (17.5) was the winner with 43 pts. Damien had three birdies, i.e. on the 4th, the 7th and the 15th; he also had 6 pars. Don Ponsonby (5.2) was runner up with 42 pts. taking two birdies, i.e. on the 5th and the 16th along with 14 pars. Shaun Duffy (9.6) was third with 40 pts. while Christopher Duffy (4.0) won Gross with 39 pts.

On Saturday 01/06/19 we had an Open Singles Competition. Vinny McLoughlin (21.5) was the winner with an exceptional score of 51 pts. Vinny had 7 pars, 10 bogeys and 1 d/bogey. Runner up was Kieran McEldowney (24.8) with 45 pts. and Liam Rodgers (27.7) was third with 38 pts. (bot). Jamie Foley (3.9) won Gross with 37 pts.

The JJ Reid Open was played on Sunday 2nd June. Graeme Donnell (26.2) was the winner with 39 pts. Graeme took 3 pars and 7 bogeys out of the course. Sean Mulroe (12.2) was runner up with 36 pts. and Kevin Kiely (7.6) was third with 35pts. (bot)

The Mon. evening Cat4 Competition winners on 27th May was Vinny McLaughlin with 28 pts over 13 holes. and on 13th May was Daniel Carlin 32 pts over 13 holes.

Summer Junior Golf Camp is starting at Letterkenny Golf Club on Wednesday 6th June and running every Wednesday for three weeks.. Group Timetable: 4pm - age 5-8, 5pm - age 8-10, 6pm - age 10-13. Price for three days - €40 per child, 1 hour per class.. For further details contact Seamus McMonagle Tel No.087 7800660

Ballybofey and StranOrlar Ladies

The Wednesday golf was cancelled due to the bad weather. However early in the day the 9 hole competition was played and won by Renee Goudie on a bot from Ann Fairman. Ann Fairman won the previous week.

The Junior Cup team went out on Friday in very wet conditions to play the return leg against Massarene. It was an uphill struggle as the team lost all 3 matches away and were 11 holes down. It was a very exciting if wet finish as the match finished with the B&S team winning 3 & 2, 4 & 3 and 4 & 3 leaving the result dead level. So the first pair out, Bridie Faulkner and Karen O'Meara went down the 19th and clinched the match. The others were Sharon Maloney & Anna Dillon, Josephine Stewart & Stephanie Canning. Team Capt Bridie Faulkner.

The Challenge Cup team played at home against Malone and secured 2 and a half matches. The team were Breid Kelly Maureen Boyle Ann O'Meara Mae Ferry and Christina Johnson. Team Capt Kaye Stewart

The 9 hole comp continues each Wednesday for Improvers.

Beginner lessons continue on Sunday at the new time of 6.45 pm. Improvers lessons at 5.45. Play on the course over 5 holes for Beginners on Mondays at 7.00 pm.

The Junior Golf Camp begins on 12th June for ages 5 - 15. Contact the Club for details of times. The sheet is up for Singles Match play. Draw to be made soon.

Dunfanaghy

Gents May Monthly Medal - Sunday 2nd June: 1st Danny Sweeney (14) 38 pts; 2nd James T Sweeney (10) 37 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 26 pts; 3rd Colin Higgs (12) 36 pts. Front Nine: Collan Keegan (12) 20 pts; Back Nine: Derek Porter (20) 20 pts. CSS: 36 pts

Gents Open Single Stableford - Saturday 1st June: 1st Kevin James (15) 41 pts; 2nd Joe Langan (17) 39 pts; Gross: Paul Grant (6) Lisburn 30 pts; 3rd Liam McKinley (12) Gweedore 38 pts BOT; Front Nine: Thomas Kelly (12) 22 pts; Back Nine: Fergus Walsh (12) 21 pts. CSS: 37 pts.

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 29th May: 1st Kyle Burke (25) Portsalon 47 pts; 2nd P O'Dochartaigh (5) Gweedore 39 pts; Gross: Michael O'Dwyer (6) Gweedore 30 pts; 3rd Roger Doherty (21) Dunmurry 37 pts BOT. Front Nine: Kevin Ward (20) 21 pts BOT; Back Nine: Dan O'Gallachoir (14) Gweedore 20 pts BOT.

Portsalon

Team News: A productive June Bank Holiday Weekend for Portsalon's team golfers began on Friday evening as Cathal Canning put his Donegal League troops into action for the first time this term. They faced a travelling Cruit Island side that was weakened by a pairing short and Portsalon were strong in the four contested matches, gaining a clean sweep, leaving them with a 5-0 advantage ahead of the second meeting.

Monday was a day of rest for many, but our teams were busy. Diarmuid Logue and Claire McGonagle took their Mixed Foursomes team to Greencastle where they faced Nairn & Portnoo in a knockout tie. Despite a strong start from Portnoo that yielded the front two matches, it was Portsalon that finished stronger, taking matches three, four and five for the win. A great comeback and the panel will now move on to face Malone GC (Belfast) in the next round, with neutral venue and date to be confirmed.

Also on Monday evening, Daniel Shields led his Pierce Purcell team back to Barnhill for a dust down with Dunfanaghy. Again, it was tight in the early exchanges at the Letterkenny layout with the first two matches shared but Portsalon had the stronger finishing power and came home excellent 4-1 winners. They advance to face Bundoran next, with Ballybofey & Stranorlar the neutral playing field before Monday 24th June.

Club Matchplay: The draws have been made for both the Doubles Matchplay and the Singles Matchplay and are available for all to see on the ClubV1 App, just select the knockout tab on the dashboard while using the app to view the draw and please note the specified end-dates for first round games.

Fixtures:

Saturday June 8th Donegal Hospice Golf Classic Team of 4 Champagne Scramble

Sunday June 9th Single Stableford - Kindly Sponsored by AIB Bank

Saturday June 15th John Sweeney Memorial (Open)

Sunday June 16th Single Stableford - Kindly Sponsored by Meritcom Ltd

Sunday June 23rd Monthly Medal Kindly Sponsored by Letterkenny Driving Range

Saturday June 29th Mc Gettigan's Applegreen Senior & Intermediate Scratch Cup

GUI Open Singles Stableford every Wednesday

Club Results: The winning form of the Ramelton men continued at pace this weekend in Portsalon as Tony McNamee Jnr and Stephen Connolly took the top spots. Our thanks to LEA Training Ltd, Drumhill Portsalon, who were sponsors on Sunday.

Sunday 2nd June: Winner: Stephen Connolly (5) – 40 pts; Runner-up: Rory McDermott (18) – 39 pts; Gross: Pascal Cullen (7) – 29 gross pts; Third: Sam Faulkner (12) – 36 pts. CSS: 72

Saturday 1st June: Winner: Tony McNamee Jnr (19) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Michael O'Hara (21) – 38 pts; Gross: Stephen Connolly (5) – 32 gross pts; Third: Diarmuid Logue (6) – 36 pts. CSS: 73

Ladies Members – Sunday 2nd June: Winner: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 33 pts; Runner-up: Claire Ferry (16) 32 pts. CSS: 76 RO.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Martin Doherty Garden Centre, Doirí Beaga sponsored last week’s Ladies Competition. Maire Kelly took the 1st prize with 69 BOT, Ann Curran was in 2nd place 69 and Marion Curran picked up 3rd prize with 70. Kathleen Rodgers and Mairéad Harkin won the 9’s. The Ladies Club are grateful to Martin for his continued generous sponsorship. Congratulations to Peadar O Gallchóir, Marion Curran and Tony Gallagher who won the 3 Ball Scramble on Bank Holiday Monday.

Next Saturday, 8 June Gaoth Dobhair will host a Pink Day where an Open Competition in aid of Breast Cancer Research will be played. This competition is Open to men and women and it for a worthy cause. Wear pink on the day and you might get a novelty prize for the best dressed Golfer!

Next Wednesday 12 June the Ladies will host another monthly Open competition. A great array of prizes so ladies from other clubs come along and have an enjoyable day out in Gaoth Dobhair.

Letterkenny Ladies

The club competition on Tuesday 28th sponsored by The Mount Errigal Hotel was won by Cathy Marren 35pts., 2nd Triona Daly 33pts. and 3rd Kate Gallagher 32pts.

On the team front unfortunately Monica McDonagh’s Revive Active Team narrowly missed out on progressing to the next round when they took on City of Derry Golf club on Friday 31st. All the ladies put in a great effort and it came right down to the wire both home and away but it was not to be on this occasion. As the saying goes there will be brighter days ahead. In the Maire O’Donnell competition, Tracy Spence Team captain fielded a very strong team on Bank Holiday Monday at home against current holders Murvagh. Well these girls could do no wrong and won all five matches - a great start to this year’s campaign.

Don’t forget Open Week starts on the 7th with Ladies Opens on Tuesday 11th sponsored by R. McCullagh Jewellers and on Thursday 13th sponsored by McGettigan Group - Clanree Hotel.

Get into Golf continues for 1st and 2nd Year Beginners on Tuesday evenings at 7pm and 8pm respectively. 9 hole competition after 6pm for 36+ handicappers.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 2nd of June was won Tommy G Ferguson (13) with 35pts, the runner up was Michael Gallagher Jnr (5) with 34pts bot. The gross winner was Chris Breen (10*) with 25 gross pts. Third place was Charlie McBride (14) with 34pts bot. Two's Michael Boyce & Matthew Coyle x 2 with €20.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit per two.

GUI Qualifying Events - Irish Mixed Foursomes: Rosapenna will now play Letterkenny back in Greencastle in the first round matchplay this coming Saturday the 8th at 5.00pm. Best wishes to the team.

Jimmy Breun: Rosapenna are due to play Dunmuray at Roe Park on Wednesday the 12th of June at 5.25pm in the first round of the matchplay stages. Best wishes to the team.

Pierce Purcell: Commiserations to our Pierce Pierce team who lost to Letterkenny (4-1) in the first round matchplay last Friday the 31st at Portsalon Golf Links. Many thanks to all the players and team captain Charlie McBride for their efforts.

Ulster Cup: Rosapenna travelled to Warrenpoint for the second round first leg losing 7-0 on the day, the return leg is scheduled for Sunday the 9th on the Old Tom Morris Links at 2.30pm.

Irish Junior Cup: Our Junior Cup team failed to qualify at Foyle Golf Club last Sunday. Many thanks to team captain Brendan Roache and to all the players for their efforts.

Donegal Inter Club Events - JB Carr: Rosapenna will now play Portstewart, home and away, with both legs to be played no later than June 28th.

Junior Scratch Matchplay: Rosapenna hosted Falcarragh in the first leg of the first round last Saturday losing 5-2 on the day. The return leg is scheduled for Saturday the 8th at 1.00pm.

Donegal League: Our Donegal League team hosted Strabane in the first round home leg last Saturday winning 3-2 on the day. The away leg is to be played this coming Friday the 7th. Good luck to all involved.

Minor League: The Rosapenna Minor League team are due to play North West at home on Friday June 14th in the first round.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 9th of June, the pick up game will start at 1.30pm, there is no need to book, just show up on the day 15/20 mins before the first tee time. Please note the pick game is aimed at single players or two balls and not pre arranged threeballs/fourballs with no booked tee time, all players are expected to mix.

Up coming competitions: June - Sunday 9th - Club Competition

Gaoth Dobhair

The Keelings sponsored competition last weekend was won by Pat Gray (16) with a splendid score of 65 which was three shots clear of the rest of the field with second and third places going to Michael Doherty (15) and Jerry McClafferty (19) with 68. Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir (3) took the gross with 73 and Andy Carr (21) won the category prize with 69. The nines went to Odhrán Mac Niallais (19) and Cathal Ó Gallachóir (15) with 33 and 32 respectfully. Míle buíochas do Keelings as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mbliana arís.

Torthaí na Seniors don tseachtain dheireanach den tséasúr. 1ú Noel Ó Fearraigh 39pts, 2ú Rory Mangan 37pts agus 3ú Peadar Ó Gallchóir 35pts. The next Seniors season will start on the 3rd September. The Seniors had an outing to Dunfanaghy GC on Tuesday to finish off the season. James Tiger Sweeney continued his recent good form to return a magnificent 45pts to win the competition by four shots from Peadar Ó Gallchóir on 41pts. Rory Mangan was third with 38pts and Noel Mc Fadden 4th with 34pts. 5th and 6th went to Mícheál Ó Gallchóir and Micí Annie Ferry with 34 and 32 pts. Pól Ó Rabhartaigh and Hughie Doherty got the nines with 16 and 17 pts. Míle Buíochas le Seán Ó Cléirigh a d’eagraigh comórtais na seniors i rith na bliana. Rinne sé job ar dóigh.

Seo leanas na buaiteoirí i dTarraingt Chlub an Chéid oíche Dhomhnaigh, €250 Michael Doherty, €100 Noel Ó Fearraigh, €50 Con Friel, €50 Pat ‘A Baoill agus duais an dorais €50 Seán Ó Cléirigh.

Níor éirigh lenár gcuid fear ins an Junior Cup qualifier in Foyle GC ar an Domhnach. Rinne siad iarracht mhaith le ceathrar fear, indiaidh do Hugh Ó Gallchóir éirigh as i ndiaidh gortú ar an 4ú poll. Míle buíochas le Cian Ó Fearraigh agus a fhoireann uilig. Béidh lá eile agaibh.

There was a poor turnout for the Bank Holiday Monday Scramble. However, the honours on the day went to Peadar Ó Gallchóir, Marian Curran and Tony Gallagher.

The dates for the Minor League Match have been agreed, with the first leg in Letterkenny on Saturday 15th June at 1pm and the return leg at home the following Saturday the 22nd at 1pm.

The draw for the Doubles Matchplay took place in the clubhouse on Sunday evening and some very interesting matches are down for decision. Those involved in the preliminary rounds should make every effort to have them played asap to allow the smooth running of the competition. The full draw is on the Notice Board. This Sunday’s competition will be sponsored by Matt Murrays PPP.

The Ladies are hosting an Open competition on Saturday 8th June in aid of Breast Cancer Research. This a Nationwide fundraiser known as PINK Day and is Open to Ladies and Gents. There will be a prize for the best dressed golfer in Pink. Your support for this worthy cause would be gratefully appreciated.