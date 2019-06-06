Bundoran Golf Club to host Pro-Am to mark 125th anniversary

The fairways of Bundoran will be packed tomorrow Friday June 7 as the club hosts its first Pro-Am in 12 years to mark a significant year for the club - its 125th birthday.

Sitting on a majestic site overlooking the town, all of the major professional players in the country will be present contesting a prize fund of €10,000.

Under the chairmanship of vice-captain Donagh Keon, no stone has been left unturned in making the event a success and the time-sheet has been full for a number of weeks with 48 teams entered.

The action will get underway at 8.30 p.m. with a two-tee start and fingers will be crossed that the weather will be kind, although they would like a nice gentle breeze to make the course a good test. Like most links, when the wind blows it is a much different kettle of fish.

While the organising committee have pulled out all the stops, behind the scenes there has been plenty of work under resident Professional David Robinson and Terence McShea and his greens staff.

Both have been part and parcel of the Bundoran club for a long number of years. Under Robinson a host of young golfers have matured to make their mark in different aspects of golfing and five of them will be in Bundoran to play in the Pro-Am on Friday - Bobby Fallon, Adam and Matthew Dunmore, Gareth McShea and Sean Donnelly. A sixth, Donal Scott, is unable to be present because he is in the US as part of his coaching work with the Irish PGA.

MARK OF WORK DONE

"It is a mark of the work which has been done of the years by David Robinson that we have five professionals who started out in Bundoran playing on Friday," said vice-captain Donagh Keon.

"As part of the day's celebration Matthew and Adam Dunmore will host a chipping and putting workshop at the club," said Keon, who added that Adam Dunmore has been having a very successful run at PGA events in Ireland in recent weeks.

"He was tied fourth last week in the Flogas Pro-Am at the Knightsbrook Resort in Trim, Co Meath on -3 (two shots behind winner Damien Mooney). He was also tied 4th at the PGA Irish Club Pro-Am at Dromoland Castle the previous week (on -2).

"He has had a number of top 10 finishes also and missed out on first place at the BMW Eastern Open at St Anne's, Dublin at the end of April in a three-way play-off with Neil O'Briain and Damien McGrane."

Because of that there will be great interest in Adam's performance at his home club this Friday.

"The organisation of the Pro-Am has proved to be very successful and we are thankful to some great key sponsors who have backed the event - Aikin, Northern Refrigeration Services, Fortem Property Management, Martin Reilly Motors, Silkie Irish Whiskey, Johnston Court (Sligo) and Cara Pharmacy and Beauty.

"We also have a good number of smaller sponsors who have sponsored tees, etc., while EJs in Sligo have sponsored a 'Hole In One' at the 6th," said Keon.