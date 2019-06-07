Donegal Schoolboys in Kennedy Cup action next week

The Donegal Schoolboys 2005 squad will travel to Limerick on Monday 10th June for the 2019 New Balance Kennedy Cup competition.

The premier schoolboys football competition with 32 County teams coming together to fight it out for the coveted title of the best schoolboys League in the country and this year will include South Belfast Youth League.

The competition will run from Tuesday 11th - Saturday 15th June with all finals taking place on Saturday at the excellent facilities at the University of Limerick.

The Donegal squad have been together for the past three years under the guidance of Conor Meakin from Milford and is ably assisted by Chris Carr, Cranford and Noel Gillespie, Milford; Chris O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

In preparation over the past few years the squad have enjoyed and competed in tournaments in Sheffield, England and last year took part in the prestigious Argentona Cup in Barcelona with top teams from around the world and playing against the likes of Manchester city, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Espanyol.

The squad is captained by the very reliable Jack Long from Cappry Rovers and their first game in Group Seven is on Tuesday evening at 6.00pm against the Carlow District Leagues. On Wednesday they will play Sligo / Leitrim League at 12.30pm and later on the day will face Limerick Desmond League at 6.00p.m. Games for the rest of the week will depend on how the team performs on the group matches but all teams will have 6 matches over five days.

The full squad is: Charlie Byrne, Cappry Rovers; Jack McGlynn, Fintown Harps; Conor McGinty, Cappry Rovers, Adam Campbell, Milford United, Cian McMenamin, Kilmacrenan Celtic; Jack Long, Cappry Rovers; Oisin Duffy, Cappry Rovers; Sean McMenamin, Cappry Rovers, Eoin Kelly, Erne Wanderers; Mark McGlynn Letterkenny Rovers; Aidan Brennan, Keadue Rovers; Rudi Minnock, Letterkenny Rovers; Luke Parke, Letterkenny Rovers; Reid Kelly, Letterkenny Rovers; JP McGuinness, St Catherine’s; Shea Malone, Fintown Harps; Max Johnston, Letterkenny Rovers; Zac Darnell, Fintown Harps.