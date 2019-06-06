Finn Harps down in numbers again for visit of Dundalk

Finn Harps will be down to the bare bones again when they host league leaders Dundalk in Finn Park on Saturday night. (Kick-off 8 pm)

The game has been moved from the traditional Friday night due to Ireland’s Euro Qualifier with Denmark tomorrow night in FC København Stadium, Copenhagen.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan is planning to be without Keith Cowan (injured) and the suspended duo of Caolan McAleer and Sean Boyd, who are both serving match bans.

McAleer was sent off in last weekend’s 5-3 defeat to Bohemians in Dalymount Park. He received his marching orders just after the hour mark after picking up a second yellow card.

Harps were still very much in the game at the time as they trailed 2-1 and eventually lost the game 5-3 to slump to a fourth straight defeat in the league.

The fact that they scored three goals and still lost is what disappointed Ollie Horgan the most.

“The disappointing thing on top of the result is that you score three goals against a team with a defensive record like Bohemians and still lose,” said the Harps boss.

Horgan wasn’t happy with the defending either against Bohemians and he feels his players will have to pull up their socks against a team with the quality of Dundalk.

“The defending wasn’t Premier Division defending on Friday night,” he said.

“ In fact it wasn't even First Division defending and we are going to have to be a lot tighter and remain more focussed against Dundalk, otherwise they will cause us serious problems.”

COYLE BACK

Harps will have central midfielder Mark Coyle back from suspension. Coyle missed the trip to Dalymount due to a one match ban picked up following his dismissal in the EA Sports League Cup against Derry City.

Gareth Harkin, back from long term injury and who saw action from the bench last weekend, will likely be on the bench again on Saturday night.

Mark Timlin, another of the long term injured, is on his way back but was an unused replacement against Bohemians. He will also be on the bench again on Saturday night.

“The boys are back in training for the last few weeks and it is a case of easing them back into the team,” Horgan said.

“Gareth got a half hour last week and we will plan something similar for him this weekend. It is a similar story with Mark, we didn’t use him last week but we will more than likely use him this week.

“It is a matter of easing them back and getting their match fitness up. The last thing we want to do is to set them back by playing them too soon.”

Dundalk come to Ballybofey as league leaders on 46 points, three ahead of second placed Shamrock Rovers.

Harps prop up the table on ten points, the same as UCD, who are ahead of them on goal difference.