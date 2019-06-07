Donegal Half Marathon teams up with Optum

The organisers of the 2019 Donegal Half Marathon have confirmed that Letterkenny company, Optum, will sponsor the volunteer t-shirts for this year's event which takes place on Sunday, August 18th.

Speaking at a press launch at Optum, Veronica Patton, who leads the Corporate Social Responsibility Programme for Optum said: "Optum Ireland is proud to be associated with the Donegal Half Marathon. Optum is based in Letterkenny and our employees have been participating in this annual event since it began in 2014."

"The company’s mission is to help people lead healthier lives and we are delighted to promote, and contribute to this event," she added.

Thanking Optum for their continued support, Donegal Half Marathon Race Director, Brendan McDaid, said: "Optum have been with us since the first event back in 2014 and we are delighted that they are on board with us again this year. We really appreciate Optum's help and support year on year. A number of their employees are regular competitors in the Donegal Half Marathon. The company also give great assistance by providing teams of volunteers for the day of the race."

The 2019 Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with Kernan's Retail Group, will be held in Letterkenny.