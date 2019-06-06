Niamh Mohan, Abbey VS, leads the way at the Irish schools

Abbey Vocational School's Niamh Mohan led the charge on Saturday last in Tullamore with a superb victory in the Inter Girls 80m Hurdles.

Schoolmates Mia Mc Calmont, 2nd in the Senior Girls 3,000m/10mins 5.8 secs and Anna Reibling, 3rd in the Senior Girls Pole Vault added to the medal success story.

Colaiste Colmcille’s Lucy Mc Glynn was 2nd in the Junior Girls 75m Hurdles/5th in 200m and Daire McDevitt 4th in the Junior Boys Long Jump . . . 3 cm outside a podium finish are both delighted with their performances

Eoin Sharkey, St Columba’s, Glenties in the demanding Inter Boys 400m Hurdles, was a bronze medal winner and later in the afternoon filled 7th position in the 400m flat. Laoise McGonagle also finished 7th in the Inter Girls 300m Hurdles.

Ben Campbell, Colaiste Chu Uladh, was 5th in closely fought Inter Boys 100m Hurdles

Colaiste na Carraige trio Adam Barnes 6th Senior Boys Hammer, Siobhan Doherty,6th Senior Girls Walk and Kasper Adamski, 5th Junior Boys Shot brought a memorable and successful day to an end.

On Ulster team

Congratulations to the following athletes who have been selected on the Ulster team for the schools Inter Pro/Tailteann Games.

The annual U-I7 schools Inter Pro on the 22nd June in Santry serves as a selection for the upcoming Home countries International in Swansea in late July

TEAM: Niamh Mohan, Abbey Voc 80m Hurdles and Long Jump; Shane Breslin, Abbey Voc School, Reserve 80m Hurdles; Laoise Mc Gonagle, St Columba’s, Glenties, 300m Hurdles; Ben Campbell, Colaiste Cu Uladh, 80m Hurdles; Emer O’Brien, Colaiste Colmcille, Reserve 800m.