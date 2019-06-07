Croke Park sod part of new school pitch at St Francis NS, Barnes

St. Francis’ N.S., Barnesmore has been redeveloping the football pitch at the back of the school over the past few years.

Local man, John Cassidy does part time work as a steward in Croke Park. He is a past pupil of St. Francis’ N.S. and he kindly organised a sod from Croke Park for the redeveloped pitch. The sod was presented to the school on Tuesday 28th of May at 11:00a.m. The presentation was made by local Special Olympics Champion, Donna Cassidy.

It was a wonderful occasion and took place in the school hall in front of the pupil body.

EXPLOITS

John Cassidy reminisced about his time at St. Francis’ N.S. with particular reference to his Gaelic footballing exploits as a member of the school team. He said that he had always dreamt of playing in Croke Park, an ambition he didn’t realise until many years later.

He told the children never to give on their dreams. He said that they could also play in Croke Park some day if they kept working and believing. In the meantime, he said that he had brought a piece of Croke Park to them.

He wished our boys’ football team well in the Cumann na mBunscoil county semi-final for medium sized schools. John said that it was a pity that he had to return to Dublin on Wednesday or that he would attend the match as a supporter. The boys won the county semi-final on Thursday and will now face Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg in the final in the next few weeks. This is a repeat of last year’s final which was won by St. Francis’ N.S. We wish both teams well for the final and hope that John can join us and watch his Alma Mater perform in their second county final in-a-row.

Many thanks to John and Donna for doing the presentation and to Mrs. Boyle for helping to organize it.