Donegal-Tyrone snippets

1994 - last meeting of Donegal and Tyrone in an Ulster semi-final in Breffni Park.

Last game for Brian McEniff in that period of his team management. Last game in Donegal jersey for Anthony Molloy, Joyce McMullin and Martin McHugh.

**********************

Last five Donegal v Tyrone Ulster semi-finals have been in St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

2004 . . . Stephen Cassidy made his debut!

2007 . . . Neil McGee only survivor from that meeting

2011 . . . The five Macs plus Michael Murphy survive - Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Patrick McBrearty and Leo McLoone.

The other semi-final meetings since came in 2012 and 2017.

**********************

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES

67 . . . Neil McGee

64 . . . Frank McGlynn (including Donegal's last 47 championship appearances)

62 . . . Michael Murphy

50 . . . Paddy McGrath

Ryan McHugh hasn't missed a championship game since his debut - 35 in-a-row!

*********************

LAST MEETING

August Bank Holiday 2018

The strength of the Tyrone bench was the difference as the Red Hand men defeated Donegal in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey in the final game of the Super 8s.

Donegal 1-13 . . . . . Tyrone 2-17

The introduction of Lee Brennan gave Tyrone a real boost in the second half and he hit 0-4, while Harry Loughran and Declan McClure also came off the bench to fire home the goals.

It was a turnaround after Donegal went in at half-time 1-6 to 0-6 ahead, thanks to a goal from Michael Murphy in first half injury time

When Paddy McGrath came forward to loft a great point on 55 minutes, it seemed that Donegal were looking good.

But then Tyrone took command with three points from Lee Brennan (free), Padraig Hampsey and Kieran McGeary. And the big turning point came on 59 minutes when Tiarnan McCann cut in along the endline. He seemed to be going for a point as he punched the ball across the goal and Harry Loughan stole in to fist to the net.

Eoghan Ban cut the lead to the minimum but the momentum was with Tyrone. Points from Mattie Donnelly and Niall Morgan (free) left three between then and it should have been more as Lee Brennan cut through but fired over with the goal at his mercy.

Niall O'Donnell had a Donegal point in added time but Ronan McNamee replied.

Donegal had a late chance but a Michael Murphy free was saved and to rub salt in the wounds, Tyrone broke upfield for their substitutes to combine and Declan McClure fire home a second goal.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath (0-1), Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty, Eoghan Bán Gallagher (0-1); Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy (1-2,f,'45'); Ryan McHugh (0-1), Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson (0-1); Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-2), Michael Langan (0-1), Jamie Brennan (0-3). Subs: Paul Brennan for C Thompson 49; Niall O'Donnell (0-1) for MacNiallais 57; Anthony Thompson for McGlynn 60; Martin McElhinney for Langan 63; Martin O'Reilly for McLoone 67; Mark McHugh for P McGrath 71

TYRONE: Niall Morgan (0-1,f); Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee (0-1), Conor Meyler; Tiarnan McCann (0-1), Frank Burns, Peter Harte (0-1,f); Colm Cavanagh (0-1), Padraig Hampsey (0-2); Matthew Donnelly (0-2), Niall Sludden, Cathal McShane; Mark Bradley (0-1), Richard Donnelly, Connor McAliskey (0-2,2f). Subs., Lee Brennan (0-4,1f) for R Donnelly; Kieran McGeary (0-1) for Burns both 39; Harry Loughran (1-0) for McAliskey 48; Conall McCann for McShane 54; Declan McClure (1-0) for Sludden 67

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)