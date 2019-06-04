Gaeil Fhánada, Killybegs and Naomh Columba celebrate success at U-14 level

It’s been a busy week of action at underage across the county with three finals taking place at U-14 level.

This year’s competition saw clubs divided up into four divisions with the season serving up some wonderful entertainment since it started out back on St. Patrick’s weekend.

The top four clubs in each division qualified for their respective league semi-finals and the divisional finals have been taking place since last week.

Gaeil Fhánada who defeated Ardara to win the Division One final

In Division One, Gaeil Fhánada were crowned league winners when they got the better of Ardara in a closely fought affair last Monday night. The final was hosted by the St. Michael’s club and the big crowd in attendance saw Fanad win by five points, 5-5 to 3-6.

On Wednesday night, Tír Chonaill Park in Donegal town was the venue as Killybegs beat Bundoran in the Division Two final.

Another close game saw Killybegs win by six points, 4-8 to 4-2.

On Monday night, Letterkenny Gaels and Naomh Columba met in the Division Three decider in Ardara.

On a perfect evening for football and on a quality pitch, these two young sides served up a thrilling decider which swung one way then the other.

Gaels held the advantage going into the closing minutes, but a late burst of scores from Naomh Columba saw them over the line and they celebrated a brilliant win at the finish. The final score was 6-10 to 7-4.

In the Division Four final, Malin await the winners of the semi-final between Termon and MacCumhaill’s B.