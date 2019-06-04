Naomh Muire Ladies put it up to Moycullen in Comórtas Sinnsear in Kerry

Naomh Muire, Íochtar na Rosann bowed out of the Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta in Dingle at the weekend but not before putting up a brave fight against Maigh Cuilinn of Galway in the semi-final.



Maigh Cuilinn 5-16

Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann 4-12

The young ladies team of Naomh Muire Lower Rosses travelled to the All Ireland Comórtas on the Dingle pennisula at the weekend.

As Donegal Comórtas Intermediate champions these young ladies were proud to represent the Lower Rosses and Donegal at the Comórtas. Although a last minute shift by the organising committee to move Naomh Muire up to the senior grade that pitted them against Galway senior opponent Moycullen, beaten senior finalist from last year in Na Dunaibh, the young ladies from the Lower Rosses made no bones about it as they felt the had earned the right to play in Dingle and took the challenge in their stride.

The semi-final took place on the edge of the Gaeltacht in Lispole on Saturday evening and any ideas that Moycullen were going to have an easy mach were quickly put to rest as Naomh Muire ladies took the game to their senior opponents from the start. In a high scoring game with both teams well matched the experience of Moycullen saw them through as winner to the final on Monday.

This was a learning experience for the Ladies of the Lower Rosses to taste the cut and trust of playing at senior level and they will have learned from this match.

It will be back to the bread and butter of Donegal LGFA games in the coming weeks for this team with most of the squad now having state exams to sit in the June. Adh mór cailiní.



NAOMH MUIRE: Megan Burns; Bernadette Sweeney, Hannah Gallagher, Leah McGarvey; Lisa McGee, Jade O'Donnell, Katie O'Donnell; Tara O'Donnell, Sarah Doherty; Ailbe O'Donnell, Caroline Sharkey, Amy Hanna; Casey McGarvey, Erika Hanna, Orlaith Kavanagh; Lauren Rodgers, Nickola Boyle, Nicole Boyle, Morgan Devenney, Katie McDevitt.