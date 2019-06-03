Na Dunaibh retain their All-Ireland Gaeltacht junior title in Kerry

Na Dunaibh retained their All-Ireland Junior Gaeltacht title in Kerry today with a convincing win over Baile Atha an Ghaorthaigh in the final



Na Dunaibh 2-12

Baile Atha an Ghaorthaigh 1-4



Na Dunaibh had the advantage of the elements in the opening half and made full use of them, turning around leading 2-6 to 1-3 at the break.

Baile an Ghaorthaigh had an early goal but Na Dunaibh settled into the game with Lorcan Connor finding Alan Pasoma to palm home their first goal.

Then in the second quarter Caolan McGroddy scored a magnificent individual goal, running some 60m before sliding the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Kevin Doherty had a goal chance early in the second half and seemed to be fouled as he shot from close range.

When the Cork side got the opening point of the second Eric Roberts responded with a lovely score. Lorcan Connor added two from a free and play. Caolan McGroddy had another great run and when his effort was blocked Connor tapped over for a 2-10 to 1-4 lead with ten minutes left.

Lorcan Connor hit a post a minute later as Danny McBride extended their lead. And with the Cork side losing their discipline they were reduced to 13 and Na Dunaibh had a comfortable passage to the final.



Scorers: Alan Pasoma and Caolan McGroddy 1-0 each; Lorcan Connor 0-6,2f; Eric Roberts 0-2; Kevin Doherty 0-1,f; Shane Boyce, Danny McBride, Shane Coyle 0-1 each.



NA DUNAIBH: Johnny McGroddy; Max Davis, Ben McNutt, Shane McTeague; Fionan McClafferty, Gary Bán McClafferty, Kevin Doherty; Danny McBride, Shane Boyce; Lorcan Connor, Danny McBride, Oisin Boyce, Eric Roberts, Aaron McClafferty, Alan Pasoma.