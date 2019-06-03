Cill Chartha and Na Dunaibh chasing All-Ireland Gaeltacht titles today in Kerry

Cill Chartha in the senior and Na Dunaibh in the junior carry the Donegal hopes in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta finals in Kerry this afternoon.

Cill Chartha take on the host club An Gaeltacht at 3.30 while in the curtain raiser holders Na Dunaibh face Ballingeary from Cork at 2 p.m.

Both games are live on TG4.

Cill Chartha qualified for the final after an extra-time win over Cill na Martra of Cork on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-9, while An Gaeltacht got the better of neighbours An Daingeann.



Meanwhile, Na Dunaibh are bidding for back-to-back All-Ireland Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta Junior title this afternoon in Kerry.

The reigning champions, who won the title at home last year are back in the final again following their semi-final 2-9 to 2-5 win over Kilcummin from Mayo played in An Gallarus in An Gaeltacht.

Eric Roberts and Caolan McGroddy scored the goals for the Donegal champions in the four point victory over the Mayo club.

The Na Dunaibh scorers were: Kealan McGroddy 1-3, Eric Roberts 1-2, Lorcan Connor 0-4.

Sunday’s semi-final was their second of the weekend. They had a runaway win over Seanphobal from Waterford on Saturday’s quarter-final. The won that game 26 points on a 6-17 to 0-7 win.

The Na Dunaibh scorers in that game were: Lorcan Connor 3-7, Eric Roberts 2-4, Kevin Doherty 1-2, James McBride, Kealan McGroddy 0-1 each.

They play Ballingeary from Cork in the final. (Throw-in 2 pm)