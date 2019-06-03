Naomh Conaill get better of St Michaels to go clear at top of Division One

Naomh Conaill went clear at the top of Division One with this win in a tightly contested encounter in blustery conditions at the Bridge on Sunday.

St. Michael’s 0-11

Naomh Conaill 2-11

With Kilcar on Gaeltacht duty in Kerry Naomh Conaill took advantage and goals from Kieran Gallagher and substitute Logan Quinn made the difference in this game.

The visitors took advantage of playing with the wind in the first half but they found themselves a point down when Colm Anthony McFadden hit a fourth minute free. The visitors hit back with points from Dermot Molloy and AJ Galagher and a well taken goal from Kieran Gallagher to take a lead that they were not to lose.

Daniel McLaughlin and AJ Gallagher exchanged points and further points from Corcoran, Colm McFadden and two from O’Reilly left it 0-5 to 1-5 at the break.

The home side were left to rue a missed goal chance from Colin McFadden which would have levelled matters but Daniel McLaughlin and an excellent point from Colin McFadden left just two points in it.

However the Glenties men scored three points to extend their advantage and a late goal from Logan Quinn killed off any hope of a home comeback.

St. Michael’s battled hard and added four more points but the visitors held on for the victory which moves them top of the table.

ST MICHAELS: Mark Anthony McGinley; Oisin Langan, Chris McElhinney, Michael Gallagher; Michael Cannon, Michael McGinley 0-1, Brendan Rodden; Liam Paul Ferry, Kyle McGarvey; Daniel McLaughlin 0-2, Colin McFadden 0-2, Edward O’Reilly 0-2; Paddy McGinley, Colm Anthony McFadden 0-3, John McFadden. Subs: Martin McElhinney 0-1 for McGinley, Ryan Langan for John McFadden, Andrew Kelly for O’Reilly and Eoghan Kelly for Liam Paul Ferry (inj).

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, AJ Gallagher, Aaron Thompson; Hughie Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan, Eoin Waide; Jeaic McKelvey, Seamus Corcoran; Odhran Doherty, Marty Boyle, Dermot Molloy; Kieran Gallagher, Charles McGuinness: Sub: Logan Quinn for S. Molloy.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell.