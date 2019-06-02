Boyles have to bow to Moffett in Lyons of Limerick Circuit of Munster Rally

Taking the lead on the third stage Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta WRC) and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes won the Lyons of Limerick Circuit of Munster Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

They finished 21.1 seconds ahead of Donegal cousins Declan and Brian Boyle. Clonmel’s Roy White and his Cork co-driver James O’Brien were 24.2 seconds further behind to complete an all Ford Fiesta WRC top three.

Early leaders Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Monaghan’s Conor Foley retired their Ford Focus WRC with a broken throttle spring on the seventh stage.

Kelly was quickest through the opening stage - 4.8 seconds ahead of Moffett, who had gear issues with Boyle 3.6 seconds further behind. Boyle was best on the second stage as Kelly continued to lead Moffett by 6.1 seconds with Boyle closing to within 1.8 seconds of second spot. The stage was curtailed when Donegal’s Declan Gallagher crashed his Proton Iriz R5. On the longest stage of the rally Moffett set the fastest time to move into a 4.8 second lead over Kelly, who reckoned that while his tyre selection was correct for the first two stages, they were not suited the third stage.

On the second loop Kelly had to retire while Boyle improved his position and closed within four seconds of Moffett

Donegal’s Paul Reid (Ford Escort) took the two-wheel drive category. In Group N, Tyrone’s Niall Devine (Mitsubishi) took the spoils with Donegal’s Michael Boyle edging out Wexford’s Tomas O’Rourke on the final stage to claim runner-up.

Derry’s Jordan Hone (Opel Adam R2) and his Cork co-driver Aileen Kelly were emphatic winners of the Junior category while the Cork/Galway duo of Luke McCarthy/David Hogan (Ford Escort) won the Historic category.

RESULTS:

1. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Ford Fiesta WRC) 56m. 21.4s

2. Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) 56m. 42.5s

3. Roy White/James O'Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) 57m. 06.7s.

4. Cathan McCourt/Barry McNulty (Subaru WRC) 58m. 44.7s.

5. Hugh Hunter/Rob Fagg (Ford Focus WRC) 59m. 39.9s.

6. Stephen Wright/Liam Moynihan (Ford Fiesta R5) 59m. 51.0s.

7. Melvyn Evans/Mark Glennerster (Skoda Fabia R5) 1h. 00m. 06.2s

8. Steve Wood/Keith Moriarty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 00m. 49.8s.

9. Paul Reid/Karl Reid (Ford Escort) 1h. 01m. 19.1s.

10. Niall Devine/Mac Kierans (Mitsubishi EvoIX) 1h. 01m. 22.6s.

TRITON SHOWERS NRC STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 4:

1. J. Moffett 80pts; 2. R. White 68pts; 3. D. Boyle 51pts.