Great success for Finesse Gymnastics Clubs at nationals in Dublin

Finesse Gymnastics Club, Letterkenny were in Dublin at the weekend competing at this year’s national GFA competition in the National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown.

The club had two teams competing, a senior team and a junior team. They came away with an unprecedented 5 out of 6 awards. These include - Club spirit award; Best senior team concept; Best junior team costume; Best senior team costume and finally, the social media award for promoting the sport positively across all of our social media platforms.