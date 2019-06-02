Cill Chartha need extra-time to overcome Cork side in Comórtas sinnsear semi-final

Cill Chartha needed extra-time to reach the All-Ireland final of Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta with a win over Cill na Marta.

Cill Chartha 2-11

Cill na Martra 0-9

{after extra-time)

When it mattered Michael Hegarty and Ciaran McGinley stepped up to the plate. Hegarty hit two magnificent wind assisted points and when it went to extra-time the Donegal champions were much the better side.

In very difficult conditions both sides found the going tough. Cill Chartha played against the elements in the opening half and started really well.

They had a point from Conor Doherty and had a nice advantage on 14 minutes when Michael Hegarty was at the fulcrum of a move which saw Mark Sweeney find the Cill na Martra net.

But they would not score again in the opening half as the Cork side took control and by half-time Cill na Martra were a point to the good - 0-5 to 1-1. Their points came from M O Deasuin (0-3,2f), D O Conaill and D O hUirdail.

With the wind at their backs Cill Chartha found it tough to break the Cork side's defence but it was the elements that were the biggest obstacle. They got back level after Aodhán McGinley kept his free low on 40 minutes and a couple of minutes later the Cill Chartha full-forward found the range from distance to edge his side in front.

Then up stepped veteran Michael Hegarty with a magnificent point from well outside the '45' on the 48th minute.

Cill na Martra replied with a magnificent free against the wind by M O Deasuin and Damien O hUirduil levelled matters with seven minutes left.

Kilcar had a let-off in the 57th minute when Eamonn McGinley made a great stop but from the '45' O Deasuin pushed the Cork side back into the lead.

Ciaran McGinley got them back level 30 seconds into three minutes of added time but neither side were able to get the winner, so it went to extra-time.

A minute into the first period of extra-time Andrew McClean fisted Cill Chartha back in front and then Michael Hegarty hit a replica point to his first using the wind to leave Cill Chartha two points up at half-time in extra-time - 1-7 to 0-8.

Mark McHugh won the throw-in for the second period and sent Ciaran McGinley through for a three point lead. And Paddy McShane strode forward to fire another against the breeze.

A great run from Ciaran McGinley yielded a foul on Darragh O'Donnell and Mark McHugh stretched the lead to five as the Cork side looked weary. They had played extra-time on Saturday to get to the semi-final.

Cill na Martra had a late point but Cill Chartha went forward for Matthew McClean to close out the scoring with a final place secured. On the stroke of time Ryan O'Donnell added the final touch when he finished to the net after Conor Doherty's fisted effort for a point came back off the crossbar.

Cill Chartha scorers: Mark Sweeney, Ryan O'Donnell 1-0 each; Aodhán McGinley 0-2,1f; Michael Hegarty, Ciaran McGinley 0-2 each; Conor Doherty, Andrew McClean, Paddy McShane, Mark McHugh (f), Matthew McClean 0-1 each.

CILL CHARTHA: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Brian O'Donnell, Michael Hegarty, Andrew McClean; Ciaran McGinley, Mark McHugh; Conor Doherty, Mark Sweeney, Stephen McBrearty; Matthew McClean, Aodhán McGinley, Odhran Doogan.

Subs: Darragh O'Donnell for M Sweeney 53; Pauric McShane for C McShane 60+5; Paddy McShane for Doogan 60+11; Ryan O'Donnell for S McBrearty 60+13