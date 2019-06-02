Donegal Masters suffer first defeat of the campaign at hands of Tyrone

Donegal Masters had no answer to Tyrone as they lost their first game of the campaign in Killyclogher on Saturday.

Tyrone 2-16

Donegal 3-8

On a very warm day, Donegal welcomed a couple of new players to the panel in Johnny McCafferty and Seamie Friel. However, they were missing a few influential players in Eamonn Doherty, Peter McHugh and Kerry Ryan.

Tyrone proved the better team throughout, with their half-back line raiding continuously causing Donegal problems.

Tyrone led 1-8 to 1-4 at half-time. Benny Cassidy got two of the Donegal goals while the other one was a brilliant individual effort from John Haran, rolling back the years.

Apart from that Donegal relied almost totally on Michael 'Sticky' Ward for their scores.

Because of the defeat Donegal now need to win their remaining games if they are to qualify for the semi-finals. Their next outing is against Galway which will be played at a neutral venue.

DONEGAL: Gerry McGill; Charlie Doherty, Donal Martin, Packie McGrath; Maurice McBride, Sean McDaid, Vincent Kennedy; John Haran (1-0), Dermot McColgan; Liam McGroarty, Brian McLaughlin, Paul Gallagher; Benny Cassidy (2-0), Michael Ward (0-6), Sean Boyce (0-1). Subs: Mark Cannon, David Murray, John A McMullan, Adrian Doherty, Gary McGinty, Stephen McGonigle, Johnny McCafferty, Seamie Friel (0-1), Barry Dowds, Dermot Slevin, Michael Canning, Peter Devlin.