Another big win for Finn Harps U-15s which sees them into knockout stages

The Finn Harps U-15s completed their league campaign in style with a fine victory over Longford Town at the City Calling Stadium on Saturday.

Longford Town 1

Finn Harps U-15s 3







Paul McBride’s boys finished top of their group after this away win where captain Josh Maxwell, Conor Campbell and Oisin McKelvey got the goals.

Keeper Fintan Doherty was Man of the Match as the visitors came from a goal down at the break to take control of the second half.

Harps now look forward to the draw for the knockout stages of the national competition.

Harps started well and created a few chances which were not put to bed. Conor Campbell and Oisin McKelvey were controlling the midfield well with a good passing game.

Against the run of play visitors conceded the first goal of the game when a mistimed pass in the back line was intercepted and the low strike went past the outstretched Fintan Doherty in the harps goal.

Longford applied a lot of pressure and looked like the only team interested in scoring. However the Harps rearguard stood firm and saw the game out to half-time.

McBride brought on U-15 international Luke McGlynn, who returned from injury, and centre-back Cuan Lafferty at half-time. Their impact was instant as a McGlynn ball in the 41st minute found Campbell whose shot flew past the keeper to make it 1-1



Four minutes later the visitors struck again. Oisin McKelvey, who has been in great form recently, got his third goal of the campaign. A cross from Campbell found McKelvey in space and he slotted past the Longford keeper.

Harps were in cruise control with Colin Mooney and Noah Barrett bombing up the pitch from full back, McGlynn marshalling the midfield and Josh Maxwell causing all sorts of problems. Harps truly should have scored a few more with Mark Mbuli and Campbell missing clearcut chances.

McBride’s boy were starting to pay the price for their missed chances. Longford started to apply the pressure and should have scored twice in the space of five minutes however man of the match Fintan Doherty was in inspirational form to keep out the efforts of the Longford attackers.

Longford went down to ten players and Harps capitalised. Substitute Jamie Harris played a great ball over the top to Maxwell who unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards high into the top right corner on 65 minutes. Harps pushed for a fourth but found the Longford sub keeper in good form.

McBride’s lads now prepare for the second phase of the campaign where they will meet the best teams from the four corners of Ireland.



Finn Harps U-15s - Fintan Doherty, Colin Mooney, Noah Barrett, Daniel Dalton, Jamie O’Donnell, Oisin Lynch, Mark Mbuli, Conor Campbell (captain), Josh Maxwell, Oisin McKelvey, Aidan McCloskey. Subs: Eoin McGettigan, Luke McGlynn for Mbuli, Cuan Lafferty for D Dalton, Jamie McKinney for Mooney, Ciaran Dalton for McCloskey, Jamie Harris for Lynch, Liam Donnelly, Ben O’Donnell.