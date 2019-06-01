Cill Chartha through to All-Ireland Gaeltacht semi-final after comfortable win over Mayo side

Cill Chartha had a pretty comfortable passage to the semi-final of the All-Ireland Peile na Gaeltachta in An Ghaeltacht, Co Kerry.

Cill Chartha 3-11

Cill tSeadhna (Muigheo) 1-11

The Donegal champions had too much firepower for the Mayo side and they led 2-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Cill Chartha were well on their way when Stephen McBrearty fired home their first goal in the early minutes and at one stage led by 2-3 to 0-1 with Ciaran McGinley getting the second goal.

Cill tSeadhna hit back with three points in-a-row but Cill Chartha closed out the half with points from Aodhán McGinley (2) and Mark McHugh to have a nine point lead at the break.

While Cill tSeadna had the opening point of the second half, Cill Chartha put any chance of a comeback to bed when Stephen McBrearty fired home a penalty.

Cill tSeadhna did get a goal and they put up a decent fight but they never looked like bridging the gap. The Mayo champions were reduced to 14 in the closing minutes.

Cill Chartha will now meet either Oileain Arainn (Galway) or Cill na Martra (Cork) in the semi-final tomorrow (Sunday) at 5.45.

Scorers - Stephen McBrearty 2-0, one pen; Mark McHugh 0-4,3f,'45'; Ciaran McGinley 1-0; Matthew McClean 0-3; Aodhán McGinley, Mark Sweeney 0-2 each.

CILL CHARTHA: Eamonn McGinley; Pauric Carr, Conor McShane, Barry McGinley; Andrew McClean, Michael Hegarty, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Conor Doherty, Mark Sweeney, Stephen McBrearty; Odhran Doogan, Aodhán McGinley, Matthew McClean.

Subs: Pauric Sweeney for O'Donnell; Pauric McShane for Hegarty; Ryan O'Donnell for C McGinley; Darragh O'Donnell for Doogan; Martin Byrne for Conor McShane

Cill Chartha will meet either Oileain Arainn (Galway) or Cill na Martra (Cork) in the semi-final, which is fixed for tomorrow (Sunday) at 5.45.