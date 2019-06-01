Donegal Junior League officer returned for another season

There was no change on the Donegal Junior League officer board at Monday night’s annual general meeting of the League, in the League’s headquarters in Ballyare.

All the outgoing officers were returned unopposed. The following is the executive board for 2019: Chairman:John Joe McCafferty; vice-chairman: Nigel Ferry; secretary: Jimmy Haughey; assistant sec: Terry Leyden; fixtures secretary: Christine O’Donnell; treasurer: Declan Sherlock; assistant treasurer: John Lafferty.

The following were also returned unopposed as area reps; Martin Duffy (Lifford), Gerry Rodgers (Donegal), Milford: Hughie Walsh; Nigel Ferry (Gweedore), Gary Foy (General)