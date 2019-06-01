Donegal League happy with way FAI dealing with governance controversy

Donegal soccer officials are confident the controversial FAI corporate governance issue which has arisen in recent months is being dealt with in a proper manner by the FAI executive.

Donegal Junior League secretary Jimmy Haughey said in his annual report to the Donegal Junior League’s annual general meeting on Monday night.

“Having had a recent meeting with the FAI President, Donal Conway and acting CEO Rea Walshe we are confident that all matters of concern raised are being dealt with in a transparent manner,” said Mr Haughey.

Meanwhile, the secretary in his report also thanked former FAI CEO John Delaney who resigned at the beginning of last month for his support in the re-development of the League’s playing facilities in Ballyare.

He also wished the former CEO well in the future.

“We wish John Delaney well in the future. He has been the subject of much comment recently regarding his role in the FAI.

“We have always found him to be helpful and courteous and pleasant in all our dealings with him. We acknowledge his support of the grassroots soccer in Ireland and it was he who brought the FAI beyond the M50 to the rural leagues