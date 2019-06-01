Donegal League rule changes for 2019 season

Donegal Junior League clubs face a number of new rules on the administration of games following the league’s annual general meeting on Monday night.

A number of administrative rule changes were passed at Tuesday night’s meeting at its headquarters in Ballyare.

The first change passed is in relation to the postponement of fixtures means the old requirement of 21 days written notice from the club for a postponement has been changed to 28 days.

Another subtle change is the inclusion of the words ‘the permitted one free weekend per season’ which was not in the old rule.

The motion was proposed by Whitestrand and was passed on a show of hands by 22 votes to 8.

A second motion from Whitestrand proposing a more strict sanction and much heavier fine than the current €130 for clubs who failed to fulfil fixture did not receive the backing of the clubs.

James Kelly, Whitestrand United, proposing the motion said the current situation for failing to fulfil a fixture does not seem to be working.

“We have a situation where one club, and I’m not going to mention the name, hasn’t played in Whitestrand in four years,” said the Whitestrand representative.

However, despite the pleas of the Whitestrand representative the motion was lost on a vote of 7 for and 28 against.

The other changes passed were in relation to transfers and the notification of suspensions to clubs and players.

In relation to transfers they must now be sent by registered post or handed to the registrar no later than 4 pm on the day before the player intends to play his first game with his new club. The motion proposed by the league executive was passed by 37 votes for with no votes against.

The new rule in connection with notification of suspension - a player/club will now be notified of suspension by email, text or registered post. The change is the inclusion of the option of registered post.

This motion was also proposed by the league executive and was passed by 36 votes for with none against.

The final motion passed relates to play-offs. The existing rule on the play-off involving the third team from the bottom of a higher division playing the third team from the top of the lower division still applies.

The change sees the inclusion of ‘unless an alternative format is otherwise agreed at the start of that season.’

The rule applies to both the Saturday and Sunday Leagues.