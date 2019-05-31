All set for Joule Donegal Rally - with the best of the best . . .

The Joule Donegal International Rally continues to be the ‘Joule’ of the Irish Motorsport calendar. As the only three-day rally remaining in Ireland it has its own unique challenges.

The 20 stages being utilised for 2019 will see the capacity field of 160 crews in the main field tackle the classic stages that crews expect from our event as well as a few stages that haven’t been used in the last number of years.

Friday will see the crews leave the An Grianan Theatre as they set out to complete 6 stages in the Buncrana, Burt and Manorcunningham area, service will be based in Letterkenny.

The Historic Rally will run behind the main field for all of the Saturday and Sunday stages. Saturday has eight classic stages on the menu, with names such as Gartan, High Glen, Knockalla and Carnhill to stir the emotions and whet the appetite of even the most seasoned of Donegal Rally competitors.

The real sting in the tail will be the Sunday stages, the traditional Sunday stages of Fanad and Atlantic Drive are joined by another classic from yesteryear Port Lake, these three stages run twice really encapsulate the true challenge of the Donegal stages. The Junior Rally is also scheduled to take part in the six stages on Sunday. Centralised service for all crews on Saturday and Sunday is in Milford.

Once again, the response has been overwhelming in the uptake of crews looking to come and compete here in Donegal. When you see the quality of the top 50 crews listed below plus the full line up of over 200 entrants, it really has to be said ‘Donegal has it all’ . . .