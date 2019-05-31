Donegal Junior Football League ran at a loss in 2018

The Donegal Junior League ran at a loss in 2018 it was revealed at Tuesday night’s annual general meeting.

The audited accounts for the Donegal League Organisation Company Limited, the holding company for the league, showed that expenditure exceeded income by €82,316, an increase on last year of €42,369.

The cause for the loss was due to a €100,562 spent on the development work at the league’s headquarters in Ballyare.

The delegates were also informed at the meeting a grant of €50,000 from the FAI was only a promise.

The big income items were hire of the astroturf pitch in Ballyare €22,069, player registration €15,685, league affiliations €13,000, fines €7,995, Ballyare levy on clubs €7,200, sponsorship €6,280.

The big ticket items on expenditure apart from €100,000 for Ballyare were Ballyare maintenance €22,000, Oscar Traynor team expenses €7,627, league administration €6,050 and astroturf administration €4,160 while medals and cups cost €3,566.

Despite running at a loss the league’s total net assets are €7,173.