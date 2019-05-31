Donegal has a chronic shortage of referees

Donegal has a shortage of soccer referees and urgent action is needed the delegates from 34 of the Donegal Junior League clubs were told at their annual general meeting on Tuesday night.

The chairman of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees' Society, Mick Lagan informed the meeting the average age of referees in Donegal was 50 and that between Donegal and Inishowen there are 62 active referees and that is fairly evenly split.

"We have recently recruited a number of new members in Gweedore but we need a lot of new blood and if there are any former players out there who want to continue in the game refereeing is one way to do it," Mick Lagan told the meeting.

“Refereeing can be very rewarding and in fairness to most clubs referees are well treated. When we land at a club they are very hospitable, they may not be as hospitable when we are leaving," the referees’ official quipped.

He went on to say most clubs were very good and that the facilities nowadays for officials have come on a lot in recent years.

He also went on to say with 30 league games to be covered at weekends and the commitments to the Ulster Senior League and the SSE Airtricity League numbers were stretched.

He pleaded with the clubs to help in the recruitment of new members and he reassured all new recruits they would receive the support and backing of the referees’ society.