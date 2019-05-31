DONEGAL GAA
Donegal GAA Cúl Camps launched for 2019
HUGH MCFADDEN AND JAMIE BRENNAN ARE DONEGAL AMBASSADORS
Hugh McFadden, Aaron Kyles and Jamie Brennan at the launch Picture: Geraldine Diver
Its just under 4 weeks until #KelloggsGAACulCamps 2019 - an action packed week for kids aged 6–13 to have fun and learn GAA skills – kick off around the county. The first five Camps commence in Convoy, Dungloe, Glencolmcille, Muff and Letterkenny on Monday July 1st. The official launch, with Donegal Ambassadors Jamie Brennan and Hugh McFadden, took place on Monday night at the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey. Donegal Captain Michael Murphy is one of four National Ambassadors along with Camogie player Sarah Dervan from Galway, Dublin Ladies football captain Sinead Ahearn and Declan Hannon from All-Ireland hurling champions, Limerick.
The week long Cúl Camps are a great way to keep kids active this Summer. They are fantastic value at €60 with discounts available for siblings and second camps. As well as the week’s activities all participants also get the 2019 Cúl Camp kit – on-line registration now also allows particpants to opt to get their Cúl Camp kit early. The Cúl Camp jerseys are ubiquitous every summer and there will be even more kids wearing them this year as the camps grow in number and in popularity from year to year. From a handful of camps when they first began, there are now 37 Cúl Camps across Donegal running throughout the months of July and August (the full list is below).
Registration is easy at gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps and anyone can get involved, not just club members, #KelloggsGAACulCamps #Cul4Life @KelloggsUK @officialGAA.
WEEK 1 Monday, 01/07/2019 to Friday, 05/07/2019.
DL01 Convoy F/H Stephanie Friel 087/7618831
DL02 Dungloe F/H John Ward 086/6036406
DL03 Naomh Columba F/H Paddy Hegarty 087/6386612
DL04 Naomh Padraig, Muff F/H Joe McLaughlin 086/2098394
DL06 St Eunans H Paul McGovern 086/8114151
WEEK 2 Monday, 08/07/2019 to Friday, 12/07/2019.
DL07 Carndonagh F/H Connell McGrenra 086/3866363
DL08 Glenswilly F/H Pauline Carberry 083/8243208
DL09 Killybegs F/H Paul Hegarty 087/2341064
DL10 McCumhaills F/H Luke Gavigan 087/7980865
DL11 Moville F/H Dave Lee 086/1921046
DL12 N/Colmcille F/H Sharon Monaghan 087/9685558
DL13 Gaoth Dobhair F/H Sean O’Gallachoir 087/6489080
WEEK 3 Monday, 15/07/2019 to Friday, 19/07/2019.
DL14 Beart F/H Martin McGrath 087/7431332
DL15 Ardara F/H James McHugh 087/2222277
DL05 Naomh Muire F/H Kevin Boyle 087/7544673
DL16 Kilcar F/H Michael Molloy 087/2066513
DL17 Malin F/H Shaun McLaughlin 086/8521166
DL18 Milford F/H Shaun Barrett 086/6052169
DL19 Naomh Ultan F/H Colm Shovlin 087/9052122
WEEK 4 Monday, 22/07/2019 to Friday, 26/07/2019.
DL20 Buncrana F/H Laurence Hegarty 086/0604058
DL21 Bundoran F/H Noel Carr 087/7851531
DL22 Cloughaneely F/H Paddy McClafferty 085/1604448
DL23 L/Kenny Gaels F/H Sean McBrearty 085/1742175
DL24 Naomh Brid F/H Jamie Timoney 086/1013657
DL25 Naomh Conaill F/H Connie Doherty 086/1519835
DL26 Urris F/H John Friel 086/0523550
WEEK 5 Monday, 29/07/2019 to Friday, 02/08/2019.
DL27 Aranmore Is. F/H John Ward 086/6036406
DL28 Fanad Gaels F/H Fiona Shiels 085/1555645
DL29 Four Masters F/H Luke Keaney 087/7579506
DL30 Lifford F/H Danielle Devine 086/4519689
DL31 St Michaels F/H Manus Friel 087/6470532
DL32 St Eunans F Paul McGovern 086/8114151
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on