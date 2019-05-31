DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stroke, Sunday 26th May: 1st Jim Ireland (18) 72; 2nd Bill McCallion (8) 73. CSS: 70 (Reduction only)

Dunfanaghy Club Classic, sponsored by Boyce's Centra, Saturday 25th May: 1st Prize Sean Quinn (12), Pat Bonner (15), Michael Dunne (19), Tommy Reidy (25) - 98 pts BOT; 2nd Prize - 98 pts Peadar Curran (9), Cornie McMullan (15), Liam McBride (21), Sadie-Marie Curran (21); 3rd Prize - 94 pts Seamus O'Hanlon (13) CCG, Kevin James (15), Trevor Robb (16) B&S, Raymond Shields (20); 4th Prize - 93 pts BOT Colin Higgs (12), Kyle McGarvey (16), Fergus Mullan (17), Willie Wilkin (18)

1st Prize Ladies - 92 pts Natalie Cummings (15), Olivia Moore (16), Gillian Harron (16), Christine Lavery (32)

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 22nd May: 1st Billy Griffin (12) 37 pts BOT; 2nd Kyle McGarvey (17) 37 pts BOT; Gross: Donal Boyle (1) Cruit 28 pts; 3rd Neil McGinley (12) 35 pts BOT. Front Nine: Gerard McElwee (9) Cruit 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Ken Armstrong (15) 19 pts. CSS: 36 pts

Home win for young Dunfanaghy Fred Daly team

On a very windy Sunday afternoon at Dunfanaghy a young Fred Daly team had a superb 3-2 victory over Rathmore Golf Club. The standard of golf in very tricky conditions was excellent from both sets of boys. Unfortunately the result wasn’t enough to overturn the 4-1 away defeat, but the boys can be proud of how well they played against a significantly more experienced side. We wish Rathmore the best of luck in the next round.

Donegal Seniors’ Golf Society

Results of Donegal Seniors’ outing to Ballybofey and Stranorlar on May 23: 1st J Mc Garrigle 28 Letterkenny 43; 2nd E Mc Donnell 22 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 42 BOT; 3rd M Mc Glynn 17 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 42; 4th W Russell 25 Rosapenna 41 BOT; 5th J O Brien 10 North West 41; Gross H Reid 7 Narin & Portnoo 29 GPs; 6th P Kelly 28 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 40; 7th M Ferry 12 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 39; 8th R North 25 Rosapenna 38 BOT; 9th M Naughton 20 Narin & Portnoo 38 BOT; 10th J Barrett 31 Portsalon 38 BOT

Cat A: 1st S Watson 15 North West 38; 2nd D Mc Ateer 13 North West 37 BOT

Cat B: 1st T Doherty 19 Letterkenny 37 BOT; 2nd A Delap 16 Letterkenny 37 BOT

Cat C: 1st D Porter 12 Strabane 38; 2nd P Gallagher 18 North West 37 BOT

Cat D: 1st G Coyle 17 North West 37 BOT; 2nd J Mc Caughan 16 Donegal 37 BOT

Bundoran

Weekend results, May 25th - 27th, sponsored by The Olympic Amusements, Bundoran: 1st: Michael Bowring - 65; 2nd: Declan McGloin - 69 (BoT); 3rd: Dave Ronayne - 69; 4th: Terry McShea - 70 (BoT); Gross: Enda McFadden - 77. CSS: Sat 69, Sun 73 (R/O), Mon 72. Michael Bowring wins the 4th Silver Medal.

Presentation: Friday 20th June at 9 p.m.

Next Weekend - Stableford, sponsored by the Phoenix Tavern, Bundoran (3 days).

The Club Classic has been postponed until a later date, to be advised.

The Wednesday Opens have commenced. All are welcome.

Bundoran Ladies

Club Competition: The 3 ball rumble played on Thursday the 2nd of May, was won by Kathleen Moran, Nadine Ivers and Cailin McInerney.

May Bank Holiday Competition: Sponsored by AIB Bank Ballyshannon, was won by Anne Maloney in 1st place with a score of 40pts. The runners up were Nadine Ivers with 39pts, Imelda Monaghan with 36pts and Barbara Craig with 35pts.

Pillbox Box Bundoran sponsored the competition on Saturday 11th May, which was won by Kathleen Moran with 37pts and in 2nd place was Ann Loughlin with 36pts.

Stakes Restaurant Bundoran sponsored the competition on the 23rd of May: 1st Donna Meade 38pts [bot], 2nd Aideen McGarrigle 38pts, 3rdNadine Ivers 36pts and Sorcha Begley 35 pts. Front 9 won by Margare Keon 19 pts; back 9 Yvonne McGarrigle 18 pts.

Reminder: Little Bullet Bundoran G.C. Thursday 30th May.

Revive Team playing Enniskillen on Saturday June 1st in second round of this competition. Good luck Ladies.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Ladies

3 Day Classic sponsored by McElhinney's Store: Wed 22nd May- The winner was Margaret Harvey (34) Letterkenny on 38 pts; 2nd Mena Breslin (35), Letterkenny on 37 pts.; Gross Darragh McGowan (2) on 25 gr pts of B/S; 3rd Imelda Muldoon (26) of B/S on 26 pts. Visitor Christine Lynch (26) Newtownstewart on 36 pts. Back 9 Cathie Heinze Roche (26) Malahide on 20 pts. Front 9 Kaye Stewart (22) of B/S on 22 pts.

There were quite a number of 2s Kathleen McGowan, Kit Boyce, Eileen Boyce, Rena O'Herlihy, Hilary Shirley, Margaret McKee, G. McNabb.

Congrats to the Revive team who had a very tough and tight game against Portsalon. 2 pairs at home and 3 pairs away. With 2 wins each all hung on the 2nd pair out in Portsalon (Mary McHugh and Stephanie Canning) all square coming up the 18th. All were on the green on the par 5 in 3 shots so it was all down to the putting. Stephanie had a long putt downhill which went past the pin by about 5 foot and whilst the onlookers bit the fingernails, she slotted it into the hole claiming victory for the B/S team.

The team were Darragh McGowan and Anna Dillon, Josephine Stewart and Bridie Faulkner, Mary McHugh and Stephanie Canning all away. At home were Dolores Devaney and Brid McMenamin, Eileen Boyce and Margaret McConnell. Team captain Margaret McConnell, Team manager Kathleen McGowan.

There will be no golf lessons next Sunday due to the Bank Holiday. They will resume on the following Sunday.

Junior Golf camp commences June 12. Juniors from age 5 to 15 will be catered for. Ring the club for details.

Letterkenny Ladies

The Donegal Ladies Classic played over three days in Dunfanaghy, Ballybofey and Stranorlar and Letterkenny Golf courses was once again a terrific success with large numbers of ladies from a variety of clubs competing at each venue in what could be described as near perfect conditions for golf.

99 Ladies played in the competition on Day 1 in Dunfanaghy which was sponsored by The Shandon Hotel and Spa. Letterkenny Lady Pauline Curley was the winner on the day returning 43pts. Audrey Faulkner from Larne was 2nd 40pts (bot). The Gross was won by another Letterkenny Lady Anne Cannon 26 gross pts. and 3rd was Eilish Walsh Dunfanaghy 40pts. The visitors prize went to Brid Carlin B&S 39pts. Front 9 was won by Ellen Druice Dunfanaghy 21pts and Back 9 went to Margaret McKee Massereene 21pts(bot)

Day 2 in Ballybofey and Stranorlar was sponsored by McElhinneys Store and again the Letterkenny Ladies proved strongest with Margaret Harvey winning with 38pts and Mena Breslin 2nd on 37pts. Darragh McGowan B&S won the Gross with 25gross pts. Imelda Muldoon also B&S was 3rd 36 pts (bot)

The visitors prize was won by Christine Lynch Newtownstewart 36pts. Front 9 was won by Kay Stewart B&S 22pts and Back 9 was won by Cathie Heize Roche of Malahide 20pts.

On to Letterkenny for the final day’s play sponsored by AIB. There were already good scores from the Letterkenny camp in both individual and team categories so we were hopeful that the good form would continue on home turf and indeed Margaret Harvey did not disappoint as she brought in the winning score for the second day in a row. Her win in B& S meant she was cut two shots but she took care of business again at home and returned a fabulous 42pts. Runner- up was our own Lady Captain Angela Bradley 39pts. Marian O’Sullivan took the Gross with 25gross pts. and Katrina Rainey was 3rd 35pts. The visitors prize went to Brid Carlin B&S 33pts. while Carmel McGeady won the Front 9 with 21pts. and Margaret McKee Massereene won the Back 9 with 18pts.

The Overall Prizes for the three days were as follows: Category 29-36 Heather Henning Larne 89 pts; Category 19-28 Pauline Curley LK 101; Category 0-18 Audrey Faulkner Larne 104; Overall Gross Marian O’Sullivan LK 72; Overall Nett Angela Bradley LK 104 (bot)

Overall Winning Team was Anne Condon, Angela Kilgallen and Pauline Curley LK 297

So all in all a very respectable display of golf from the Letterkenny Ladies over the 3 days.

Huge thanks to the organisers the Lady Captains from the 3 clubs and their committees and special thanks to Jackie Ireland who handled the team entries. Finally thanks again to the sponsors Shandon Hotel and Spa, McElhinneys Store and AIB. Sponsorship makes it possible to run competitions and we are indebted to all our sponsors for their continued support.

Team news now and it was back to business as usual at LK on Sunday last as Ann Cannon’s Junior Cup team hosted Kilrea in the return match of that fixture. Conditions were damp and blustery and 3 matches were needed to secure progression to the next round. It was a tight and nail biting finish but the local ladies pulled it off and secured the win. Well done to all not least the hardy supporters who were out in numbers in very unpleasant conditions.

Captain of the Revive Active Team Monica McDonagh will put her team out today Friday 31st in the first round of that Competition. Three pairings will play at home and two away to City of Derry at 4.30pm. Best of luck to them.

Tracy Spence is captain of the Maire O’Donnell team this year and they face Murvagh at home on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd June at 3pm. Supporters welcome and appreciated for both fixtures as usual.

There will be a re-entry competition over the Bank Holiday weekend sponsored by Mourne Antiques and the June Medal will be played on Tuesday 4th - book online.

Get into Golf continues on Tuesday at 7pm for 1st years and 8pm for 2nd years. 9 hole competitions continue every Tuesday also for 36+ handicappers.

Letterkenny

For the first time in the Club's history Letterkenny have qualified for the knockout stages of the Senior Cup. The team start their matchplay campaign on Sundays June 30th Strabane Golf Club. Well done to team Captains Barry and Simon and the squad of Ryan, Cian, Ciaran, Darragh, Eamonn, Chris, Jamie and Simon.

The Donegal Interclub League team had a very impressive 4:1 result at home against Cloughaneely to start their 2019 campaign.

The Jimmy Gallagher Open was played off on Wednesday 22/05/19. Gerry Keeney (22.4) was triumphant on the day with a great score of 42 pts. Gerry took 2 pars and 14 bogeys out of the course. Michael Collum (5.4) was runner up with a excellent score of 41 pts. and Eunan McIntyre (20.9) was third with 39 pts. Ciaran Gilcreest (1.8) won Gross with 37 pts.

On Saturday 25/05/19 Divers Hyundai Open was played off. William White (10.2) won the competition with a fantastic score of 44 pts. (bot), William got around the course with 1 birdie on the 5th, 12 pars and 5 bogeys. Daniel Carlin (25.3) was runner up (44 pts.) and and Henry O'Brien (18.5) was third with 42 pts.

On Sunday 26th the Members Open was played. Shaun Duffy (10.2) was the winner with 40 pts. having got 1 birdie on the 12th with 9 pars and 8 bogeys. Liam Sweeney (10.4) was runner up with 38 pts. (bot) and Paul Duddy (27.8) was third (38 pts.). Kieran Sweeney (6.7) won Gross with 37 pts.

Summer Junior Golf Camp is starting at Letterkenny Golf Club on Wednesday 6th June and running every Wednesday for three weeks.. Group Timetable: 4pm - age 5-8, 5pm - age 8-10, 6pm - age 10-13. Price for three days - €40 per child, 1 hour per class..

Upcoming Events: On Saturday 01/06/19 we have the St. Eunan's College Alumni followed by an Open Competition and on Sunday 2nd we have the JJ Reid Motors Open. On Wednesday 05/06/19 the Sheridan Security Open will be played.

Narin and Portnoo

Congratulations to our Ulster Cup Team who defeated Kirkstown Castle in their 2nd round match. They now go through to 3rd round, opponents to be announced.

Well done to our Mixed Foursomes team who qualified in Greencastle, in the Ulster Qualifiers of the Irish Mixed Foursomes 2019. Next up they play Portsalon in matchplay on Sunday, again in Greencastle. Good luck to them.

Good luck also to our Ladies who play North West away on Sunday in their 1st round, 1st leg, 4BBB match in the Maire O'Donnell Trophy.

Excitement is building towards this weekend at Narin & Portnoo Links, when Mr. Captain, Patsy Harkin, hosts his Captain's Prize competition. The prize will be played as usual over two days - Saturday & Sunday. Good luck to everyone playing.

Congratulations to Cathy Quinn who won Mr. Captain's Prize to the Ladies with a score of 37pts.

Club Competition Results: Wednesday, 15th May Open Stableford, Winner: Kieran Cunnea (13) 37pts, 2nd Bernie Boyle (14) 36pts. Best Lady, Gráinne Cafferty (18) 36pts.

Saturday 18th May Open Stableford, Winner: Danny McGarrigle (10) 41pts, 2nd Kevin Martin (24) 39pts

Sunday 19th May Sponsored by Glenside Bacon Company, Single Stroke: Winner Ciaran Thompson (17) 65 nett, 2nd Malachy Murrin(13) 66 nett.

Wednesday 22nd May Open Stableford: Winner Nora Shovlin (23) 39pts, 2nd Michael Naughton (19) 38pts.Best Lady: Brid O'Keeffe (15) 34pts.

Saturday, 25th May Open Stableford: Winner J McCombe 37pts, 2nd Conal Keeney (18) 34pts

Sunday 26th May Sponsored by Cosyhome Fuels, 4BBB: Winners M. Sweeney & Alan Elliot 41pts, 2nd D. Sweeney/K. Patton 39pts.

Portsalon

Jimmy Bruen Victory: Congratulations to team captain Conor McGettigan and his Jimmy Bruen side after they earned a very hard-fought and tense win over Strabane last Friday night in Letterkenny. Portsalon appeared to be in some trouble after losing the first two matches but they gallantly fought back to win matches three and four, sending the tie onto the final game. Pauric Dunleavy and Odhran McGowan came up with a birdie on the 18th green to settle matters in Portsalon's favour.

They now face Clones GC at Newtownstewart with the tie to be played on or before Monday 17th June.

Saturday 25th May – Stableford sponsored by DMG Motors: Winner: John Barry (29) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Bernard Nash (18) – 36 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy (6) – 28 gross pts; Third: Kieran O'Neill (14) – 35 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 26th May – Members Stableford: Winner: Stephen Connolly (6) – 36 pts BOT; Runner-up: David Deeney (13) – 36 pts; Gross: Johnny Shields (5) – 25 gross pts; Third: Noel McCormick (11) – 34 pts. CSS: 73

Ladies Notes

Congratulations to Sarah Nicholl (16) who won the May Medal competition on Sunday 26th May with a steady score of 74 in very windy conditions.

Commiserations to the Portsalon Ladies’ Revive Active’ team who narrowly lost to Ballybofey & Stranorlar on Saturday 25th May, the matches were all hard fought and, as on many previous occasions in this famous competition, it all came down to the last live match on the 18th green.

Lady Captain Mary Flynn said she was very proud of the Portsalon team for the great performance against such tough opposition, Ballybofey are a previous finalist in the competition. Mary extended her thanks to all the players and supporters.

The next team challenge will be the first round of the Maire O’Donnell against Ballyliffin GC, the home and away fixture will be played before June 30th. The Maire O’Donnell is the fourball better-ball matchplay competition for all Donegal clubs. Portsalon will be hoping to go one better than 2018 and make it to the final. The coveted Marie O’ Donnell trophy was last won by Portsalon in 2008.

Is 2019 the year to end the drought?

Good luck to Portsalon mixed foursomes team who play Narin & Portnoo in the first round of the match play in the Ulster section of the ‘All Ireland Mixed Foursomes’ on Bank Holiday Monday 3rd June.

The match will be played at 3pm in Greencastle, the same venue where Portsalon qualified in the stroke play decider on Sunday 19th May.

Gaoth Dobhair

Last weekend’s competition was sponsored by Philip Mc Bride and it was played in blustery conditions, but that didn’t bother the winner Paul Fletcher (19) who returned a fine score of 39pts to get the better of PJ Doherty (22) also on 39pts. The gross prize went to Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) with 31 gross points and third place went to Andrew Carr (22) on 38pts. The nines went to Owenie Gallagher (15) and Piaras Coyle (17) with 22 and 19 points. Míle buíochas do Philip as a urraíocht arís i mBliana.

Last week’s seniors competition was won once again by James Tiger Sweeney with 37pts and second place went to Micí Annie Ó Fearraigh with 36pts on a break of tie from Tony Gallagher. The seniors season will come to an end with an outing to Dunfanaghy GC on the 4th of June.

Our junior cup team under the captaincy of Cian Ó Fearraigh travel to Foyle Golf Club on Saturday the 2nd June to play in the junior cup qualifier. Ádh mór orthu uilig.

Beidh an athchoiriú ar an chlubtheach críochnaithe don deireadh seachtaine seo. Tá sé ag amharc go maith. Míle buíochas dóibh seo uilig a chuidigh ar dhoigh ar bith leis an obair.

Beidh Bronnadh duaiseanna do na comórtais uilig i mí Bealtaine sa chlubtheach tráthnóna Dé Domhnaigh ag a 8 a chlog. The club Draw will also take place on Sunday evening. All prizewinners for the month of May are expected to attend the prizegiving at 8 pm. Dhéanfaidh Manus Mc Clafferty as Gort a’Choirce agus Chicago urraíocht ar chomórtas na deireadh seachtaine seo.

There will be a scramble competition on the Bank Holiday Monday for Ladies and Gents. There will be an open draw for partners at 11am. The Draw for the Doubles Matchplay will take place in the clubhouse on Sunday evening. Get your names on the sheet if you are not already on it.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The Ladies Competition last week was won by Marie Kelly with 37 points, Lady Captain Aisling Mhic Cumhaill took second place with 36 points and the 9s were won by Marion Curran with 21 points and Mairéad Harkin with 19 points. Maith sibh uilig.

Bríd Mhic Cumhaill and Sheila Gallagher will host a Tea Evening next Wednesday. Ladies will play a Stableford Competition. On Bank Holiday Monday, there will be a Scramble Competition. Open to both Ladies and Gents with a draw at 11.00am. It would be nice to see a good turnout of Ladies. On Saturday 8 June Gaoth Dobhair will host the Pink Lady Day with proceeds in aid of the Cancer Society. Our next OPEN competition will be held on 12 June. Ladies for all clubs will be most welcome.

Don’t forget the Social Evening in the Clubhouse on Sunday 2 June at 8.00pm. Club Draw will take place. Both members and non members welcome.

Rosapenna

Club Competition: The club competition played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday the 26th was won Mick Gallagher Jnr (5) with 36pts, the runner up was Pete Gallagher (11*) with 33pts. Third place was Danny Sweeney (17*) with 32pts bot. Two's Danny Sweeney & Denis Harkin with €18.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each.

2019 Doubles Matchplay: All second round ties must be completed by Friday the 7th of June. There will be no extensions, matches not played by the date will be tossed. All matches are to be played from the blue markers.

2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All preliminary rounds & first round ties must be completed by Friday the 21st of June. All matches are to be played from the blue markers. See members notice board for the full draw.

GUI Qualifying Events - Irish Mixed Foursomes: Rosapenna will now play Letterkenny back in Greencastle in the first round matchplay on or before Monday June 10th.

Jimmy Breun: Well done to our Jimmy Bruen team who beat Foyle 3.5-1.5 in the first round matchplay back at Dunfanaghy last Sunday the 26th. Rosapenna will now play Dunmuray at Roe Park on or before Monday June 17th.

Pierce Purcell: Rosapenna will play Letterkenny in the first round matchplay back in Portsalon on Friday the 31st at 4.30pm. Best wishes to the team.

Ulster Cup: Rosapenna will now face Warrenpoint in the second round with both legs to be played (away first) by Monday June 17th.

Irish Senior Cup: Commiserations to our Senior Cup team who failed to qualify at Strabane Golf Club last Sunday the 26th.

Irish Junior Cup: Best wishes to our Junior Cup team who take part in the qualifying round this coming Sunday the 2nd of June at Foyle Golf Club. Rosapenna tee off at 10.45am alongside Cruit Island and Gweedore.

Donegal Inter Club Events - JB Carr: Rosapenna beat Portsalon in a very tight match last Friday night. Tied at 5-5 after the two legs it went to a sudden death play-off where Pat Boyce & Joe McHugh birdied the second hole against Donal Callaghan & Dan Curran to win the county final. Rosapenna will now play the winners of Derry (Portstewart) vs Cavan (Co Cavan) with a home and away leg to be played no later than June 28th.

Junior Scratch Matchplay: Rosapenna hosted Falcarragh in the first leg of the first round last Saturday losing 5-2 on the day. The return leg is scheduled for Saturday the 8th at 1.00pm.

Donegal League: Good luck to our Donegal League team who take on Strabane in the first round with the home leg to be played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Saturday at 1.30pm. The away leg is to be played on Friday June 7th.

Minor League: The Rosapenna Minor League team are due to play North West in the first round.

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 2nd of June, the pick up game will start at 2.10pm (max 12 players), there is no need to book, just show up on the day 15/20 mins before the first tee time. Please note the pick game is aimed at single players or two balls and not pre arranged threeballs/fourballs with no booked tee time, all players are expected to mix.

Up coming competitions/events - June

Sunday 2nd - Club Competition / Irish Junior Cup @ Foyle G.C

Sunday 9th - Club Competition