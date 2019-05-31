DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

ST MARY’S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto were DY, KK, KY, WX. Four people had two counties and they each won €25. They were Greta Gillen, Convoy, Edward McGlynn, Drumkeen., Caroline Smith DVO Raphoe, Deirdre Hennigan DVO Raphoe. This week’s jackpot is €4,400.

Hard luck to Paddy Dolan and the Donegal U-20 County team who lost out to Tyrone at the weekend.

The senior and reserve teams and the ladies teams had no games at the weekend.

The Go Games referees course in Glenfin. Participants have to be over 15yrs to do this course, it's a three and a half hours on the rules of the game. 12 minimum and 20 maximum.

Club members who do this course are allowed to referee at Go Games. It is seen as a step up to the refereeing pathway.

MILFORD

The senior men had an emphatic win over Sean Mac Cumhails in the league on Saturday evening.

Well done to Ryan McMahon who started and put in a fine individual performance for the Donegal U-20s against Tyrone on Sunday.

The minors got their league campaign off to the perfect start last Tuesday with a four point victory over Cloughaneely. .

The U-14 boys were involved in a thriller last Monday evening against Robert Emmetts/Lifford. The boys played their hearts out in one of the best games seen in Moyle Park for a long time. Unfortunately two late goals were to prove costly as they were eventually lost. .

The U-14 girls put in a fantastic performance to beat Convoy last Tuesday and in the process they qualified for a league playoff.

The U-12 girls had a very busy week as they played two games. First they travelled to play Downings on Wednesday which was followed by a home game against St.Michaels on Saturday. The girls competed fantastically against two physically bigger and stronger sides. Everyone is improving massively with each game and is showing great enthusiasm.

The U-10 boys played against St.Michaels on Friday evening. Both clubs fielded two teams and they both served up some entertaining contests with some fantastic football played.

The U-8s had a fantastic evening last Friday as they had their first game of the season against Termon.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 5-12-28-3, The jackpot was not won. There was one match 3 winner Alan Sweeney, Moyle Hill. Alan won €50.

This week’s jackpot is €1,800.

Sympathy extended to Bernie O’Donnell and family on the sad passing of her brother Johnnie Gallagher, Churchill last week.

IORRAS

This year the club is celebrating our 50th Golden Jubilee year. We are going to kick start it off with a family ‘Fun Day’ in Straid on (June 2nd). The ‘Fun Day’ will include a parade of our underage teams from Clonmany car park to the clubhouse starting at 2pm. The parade is followed by matches and games on the pitch, lots of sideshows and barbecue etc. Admission is free,so hope to see all our underage teams, their families and all in the parish there on Sunday.

The numbers drawn in last week’s lotto are 2, 5, 15 and 21. The jackpot has now risen to €2,040 tonight (Thursday).

The €15 winners were Rita Doherty, Glenmakee, Carndonagh, George and Susan, Malin Head, Clare Bradley, Crossconnell, Noreen Doherty (R), Urrismana,Thomas Mullin, Bree, Malin Head.

MALIN

Neither of our adult sides were in action last week due to Donegal’s involvement in the Ulster SFC, but both return to the playing field this weekend.

The Under 14 girls side defeated Termon last week and are now rewarded with a home semi final .

The Under 14 boys recorded another win last week against Steelstown.The minor boys lost to Muff last week.

There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €500. The sequence drawn was 1-6-2-5-7-3-4. The €50 winner was Margaret Lockwood, Port Ronan, Malin Head and the sellers prize went to Patrick Farren. This weeks jackpot stands at €550.

Massive well done to David Doherty who was part of the Donegal Under 15 squad who met Tyrone over the weekend and also to Tiarnan McGeoghegan was in action at halftime in Brewster Park during the Donegal versus Fermanagh game.

CLG Dhún na nGall have printed a new issue of window/car stickers pre this year’s championship. These are priced at €10 each and are available through committee members or by contacting the club.

ROBERT EMMETS

Tickets for the Donegal versus Tyrone Ulster semi-final to be ordered by Wednesday 29th May. To place your order Call Mary Doherty on 0877940953 or Sam Gallagher on 0876383560.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 4-6-12-20.The jackpot was not won. There was one Match 3 winner who won €100. This week’s jackpot is €3100.

Music and singing classes continue this week. For information on classes for new students, contact Helen on 087 6836254

Best wishes to Fr. Porter who received a fabulous send off on Sunday morning at 10 am Mass from the parishioners as he takes a little break from his ministries.

The under 8s and 10s played Lifford on Saturday afternoon, both teams played with great determination and skill.

The under 6s were also out on Saturday morning and great fun was had by all.

Preparations are currently underway for this years community camp and we are delighted to welcome Councillor Gary Doherty and Adrian McGlinchey Finn Valley Construction on board for their loyal support and sponsorship.

We would also like to take this opportunity to welcome our new minor board chairman Shane Lafferty into his position within the club.

Congratulations to our own Gary Doherty on his re-election to Donegal County Council.

Well done to Abbie McGranaghan who was in Galway on Saturday with the county under 14s. They played Tipperary, Waterford and Fermanagh, Donegal won two and lost one. They now move on to the all Ireland quarter final. Abbie played extremely well scoring in all three games.

Congratulations to Iona McDaid at the Finn Valley College prize giving ceremony where she was presented with the minor sports girl award.

Congratulations to Dylan McNamee at the Finn Valley College prize giving ceremony where he was presented with the junior sports boy award 2019.

The club would like to offer its condolences to the McGirr family on the death of Joe. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 6,7,5,1,4,3,8,2. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Jack Browne, the Cross, who won €30. This week’s jackpot is €5,075.

The 100 club winner was Francie Scanlon, the Cross who €100.

Hard luck to the U14 girls last week on a hard-fought battle against MacCumhaills.

The under 14 boys played their second league game against Letterkenny Gaels at home last Week and also lost.

Over 30 of our U-8 and U-10 players travelled and played a blitz of matches at Fanad Gaels last. These players again showed tremendous skills and athletic ability on a lovely sunny evening.

Thanks for all the travelling support and thanks to Fanad Gaels for their hospitality.

Due to the large number of teams within the club this season all training slots have to be pre-arranged by management to avoid training clashes.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6, 15, 25,31. A number of people matched three numbers and the following names were drawn from a hat: Evelyn Collins, Mark Wood, Edel Porter, Cillian McGhee; Leanne O Loughlin. This week’s lotto jackpot stands at €5,700.

KILLYBEGS

The senior ladies game was called off due to Naomh Mhuire being unable to field. The U14 girls had a great win in their semi-final against Glenties and the U-12 and U-14 boys had good win over St Nauls and Naomh Columba respectively.

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 1,6,25,27. The jackpot was not won. This week’s jackpot is €750. There was one Match 3 winners, Imelda McGuinness, Marine Drive who won €60.

ST NAULS

Congratulations and well done to our reserves who had a tremendous victory on Saturday against Ardara. Unfortunately despite a valiant effort our seniors lost out to Ardara on Saturday. The first of the weekly draw in the ten week development draw took place at the weekend.

The €200 winners were Charlie,Emma and Liam McCabe, Binbane, sold by Pat McCabe, Roisin Williamson, Frosses, Brian/Johnny c/o McElhinneys, all sold by Damiel Brennan; €300 - Percy Foster Enfield, sold by Mary Coughlan; €500 - Marie Gallagher, Drimcoe, Mountcharles, sold by Mickey Kerrigan; €1000 - Tom Burke, Killian, Frosses, sold by John Rose.

You can still purchase tickets for the remaining nine weeks, Contact Cieran Kelly 0872450505.

The Kellogg's GAA Cul Camp takes place this year from Monday 12th to Friday 16th August. To secure your child’s place please book online now at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of last week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €3,150. The numbers drawn were 3, 14, 15, 16, 20. The €25 winners were Liam W Michael Doherty, Noelle Ward, Anne Marie Monaghan.

The reserves had a brilliant result against MacCumhaills.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'yad 1, 5, 8 agus 11 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine. Baineadh an póta óir agus is é Brendan Silvers, Caravan Road a bhuaigh an duais €5,800 comhghairdeas leis.

Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an duine; Saoirse O Donnell, Gorta Na Mona, Marion Diver, Fintown, Daniel Melly, Caravan Road, Amber Conway, C/o Waterfront, Michelle Gallagher.

The 200 plus draw winners were; €1,000 - Peter Ward, €500 - Daniel Bonner, €100 - John James Houston, Johnny McGee, Michael Wallace, Catriona and John Boyle, Margaret Sweeney, Fr Aodhan Cannon, Dinney O’Donnell, Raymond Boyle, Denis Ward, Sinead and Eugene Diver

The fundraising efforts for the new pitch development are progressing well with a lot of volunteers now covering areas such as Gweedore, Glenties and Glenfin.

This is in addition to the efforts of our Diaspora in London, New York, Glasgow and Dublin.

We would like to keep people informed of progress made over the past few months since we launched this initiative.

Therefore we would like to invite everyone to our clubhouse at 8.45pm on Friday evening to bring you up to speed on what has been achieved so far and what our plans are for the coming months.

AODH RUADH

The monthly club meeting takes place tonight (Thursday) at 9pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Aodh Ruadh got back to winning ways in the league last Saturday against Termon in Fr Tierney Park. The reserves also got the better of a typically competitive Termon.

the under 16s lost out by the bare minimum in the Southern Regional League final in Ballintra on Sunday against Four Masters (see report on page 75)

The under 12s were home and away to Four Masters over the course of the past week. The sides played out a good tussle on Friday in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh with the visitors earning a four point win. On Monday evening Four Masters made the most of home advantage to record a good victory.

Ladies: Commiserations to the under 14s who came up just short in their county semi-final in Glencolmcille on Monday evening. The Ballyshannon girls played with the wind in the first half and went in six points down. They came out like demons in the second half and played brilliantly. But unfortunately the end came too soon and just when Aodh Ruadh had got a stranglehold on the game the final whistle blew.

On Friday the seniors took on Carndonagh in the Junior Hurling League in Fr Tierney Park. It was a tough physical encounter between two evenly matched teams. At the final whistle the hungrier and physically stronger Carn lads came out on top 1-12 to 0-11.

Last Thursday our under 14 hurlers made the long trip to Carndonagh to take on the home team in the county league final. At the final whistle it was the Inishowen lads who ran out winners 6-8 to 5-4. The lads were back in action on Sunday as they took on Setanta in Fr Tierney Park in the championship quarter-final. It was a tough battle which the Ernesiders won 6-5 to 6-0.

Please note that Fr Tierney Park will be closed on Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th May for maintenance works.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,500. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 5, 6, 8, 12 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Irvine Kennegan, Leggs, Enniskillen; Martin McGlynn, Tonery; Imelda McLoone, Abbeylands; Margaret Gahan, Tirconaill Street; and John McFadden, Pettigo. This week’s jackpot is €6,600.

ST MICHAELS

Well done to Michael Langan who was part of the Donegal Team who defeated Fermanagh in the Ulster Championship on Sunday.

Colin McFadden was a member of the Donegal Under 20s team defeated by Tyrone on Sunday.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night.The numbers drawn were 2,4,13,17,19,20. The Match 5 Winners were Charlie Mark Sweeney, Swillybrin, Hugh Harkin, Derryart and Charlotte Cairns. Termon. They won €35 each. This week’s jackpot is €8850.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 9, 10, 13.The €50 winners were Kevin Kelly, Letterkenny, Mary Forde, Ballina, Pat Keown Belleek. This week's jackpot is €2850.

The U12s girls had a great win on Sunday evening in the Park.

A huge thanks to Cormac McGurren, McGurren Construction and Colin Maguire, Mr Oilman for their joint sponsorship of fantastic new Jerseys for our U-10 squad.

Congratulations to Jamie Brennan on his man of the match winning performance in for Donegal in their win over Fermanagh on Sunday. Also well done to his fellow clubmate Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Letterkenny Gaels Annual 5k Road-race and Fun-Run will take place this Thursday 30th May at 7.30pm.

On Monday evening, 21 Camogs travelled to Carndonagh to play in the first round of the Go Games.

The U-14 hurlers welcomed MacCumhaills to Páirc na nGael on Sunday evening to play in the U-14 plate final. This was an end to end game of hurling with the visitors taking victory by four points.

Congratulations to the U-14 girls who qualified for the Division Three county final after they recorded a victory over St. Michaels at the Glebe last Tuesday evening.

Also last Tuesday evening the U-14 boys defeated Red Hughs in the league and their good run continued after they came from 10 points down to defeat Downing’s on Monday evening.

Letterkenny Gaels U8s and U10s welcomed Termon to Pairc na nGael in their latest round of the Northern Board GO games series last Wednesday. The Gaels fielded three U8 boys teams and two U10 Boys teams.

Also on Wednesday evening the U-10 girls football team made the short journey to neighbours Glenswilly to take part in a blitz at Páirc Naomh Columba. Thanks to Lee Gildea and the Glenswilly Club for organising the blitz and hospitality shown to all.

The minor footballers were victorious after they recorded a victory over Fanad Gaels.

NA ROSSA

The May Club 50 draw took place in the hall last Monday evening. Congrats to winners Gerr Harron (€300), Jamsie Melly (€100) and Niall Mcmonagle (€50).

The lotto draw also took place on the night. The jackpot was not won. The numbers drawn were 4,12,14 and 21. The two lucky dips winners won €50 Trisha Gilllespie, Toome and Marc McCready, Longfield. This week’s jackpot is €9000.

Supporters looking to purchase tickets for Donegal's upcoming Ulster semi final versus Tyrone which takes place on Saturday 8th June, in Breffni Park, Cavan should contact Pat Boyle as soon as possible with their order.

CILL CHARTHA

The seniors kept their 100% start to the season intact following a hard fought win away to Cloughneely on Saturday evening. The reserves lost by a point.

Tá an Comórtas Náisiúnta de Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ar siúil ag an déire seachtaine seo chugainn i nGallaras, laistiar de Dhaingean i gContae Ciarraí agus béidh muid ag glacadh páirt ins na comórtaisí sinsir mar ionadaí Dhún na nGall.

Ins an chead cluiche beidh muid ag imirt Cill tSeaghna ó Contae Mhuigheo ar an Satharn ag 14.30. Má eirionn linn beidh muid ag dul cun páirce aris ar an Domhnach, ag 17.45 Tá an Comórtas Sinsir buaighte againn sé huaire, 1877, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2008 agus 2014.

Béidh na sluaithe ag deanamh an turas fada ó dheas ar an Áoine agus an Sathairn agus guímis gach rath ar an fhoireann. Guímis gach rath chomh maith ar Chumann Caide na Gaeltachta I gCiarraí agus iad ag eagrú na Comórtais i mbhliana. Béidh na Comórtaisi againn anseo i gCill Chartha I 2024.

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 16, 17 agus 23. Ní raibh buaiteoir ar bith ar an Póta Óir. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 - Pauric Sweeney, Bavin, €30 - Marie Cunningham, Cuskerry €20 - Piaras, Hugh and Saoirse, Derrylaghan and Brid McCallig, Dunkineely. Béidh €5,300 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Maeve Byrne, Towney who passed away recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 1, 8, 11, 21, 25. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Brendan Callaghan. This week’s jackpot is €7,600.

We held the second of our Gaeil Fhánada Le Chéile cash draws last week where there were two prizes of €300 up for grabs. The lucky winners were: Conor McGee, Rosnakill and Chicago, Shane Sweeney, Tullynadall and Dublin.

Thanks to Patrick Heraghty and Eamonn Martin who helped coordinate the draw.

Our final draw for two prizes of €500 will take place in early August and as always please check your emails for all the ongoing developments at Gaeil Fhánada.

Pride of place this week goes to our under 14 girls. They were victorious in their County Division One final on Monday evening against Ardara, in Dunfanaghy. The girls put in a massive second half display to run out five point victors on a scoreline of 5-5to 3-6.. Comhghairdeas libh uilig.

The team was Lisa Gallagher; Mia McGarvey, Caitlin Heraghty (captain), Natalie Mc Fadden; Aoife Shiels, Megan McLoughlin (1-1), Jessica Coll; Iseult Ní Mhathúna (2-0), Aideen Friel; Emma McGrenaghan, Rachael Friel, Eva Blaney; Méabh Mc Ateer (1-0), Leah Mc Loughlin (1-2);Emma Hunter (0-2). Subs; Olivia Friel, Roisin Carr, Aoife Carr, Ella Mc Bride, Bláthnaid Mc Ateer

The minor boys began their season with defeat to Letterkenny Gaels away from home.

The under 14 boys had another good win away to St Michaels. They won 4-16 to 1-9. After a slow start in the two games up to now, the Fanad boys looked to get out of the blocks a lot quicker and raced into a 2-1 to 0-0 lead. The goals coming from Charlie McAteer and a screamer from Cian ‘Din’ Friel. In the second half the boys really opened up and strong running from Ben Orsi, Aaron McLaughlin and Charlie McAteer in the half forward line lead to a number of fine scores. The impressive James McAteer added 2 goals to his tally in this time and finished the game with 2-5 to his name. In only his second ever gaelic game, Theo McArdle did very well when introduced at the start of the second half and the always reliable Caolan McElwaine really tightened the defence up when brought on too.

The U-12 Girls lost out to a stronger Downings side.

Red Hughs brought two U10 teams to town on Friday last and played our girls and boys in two very competitive and highly skilled games. There was very little between the sides in both games at the final whistle.

The U8s fielded two teams against the visitors Red Hughs on Friday last in Portsalon.

A big thanks to everyone who helped sell lines for the 'Guess The Score' competition for the Donegal Fermanagh game. Approximately €800 was raised for Bord na nOg. Congratulations to Gráinne Friel on winning the jersey.

Na nDúnaibh

Beidh an fhoireann Sinsir ag déanamh an turas fada go hIarthar Chiarraí ag deireadh na seachtaine do Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, áit a ndéanfaidh siad iarrachtaí dícheallacha an Corn Náisiúnta Sóisir a bhain siad anuraidh a chosaint. Beidh a gcéad chluiche acu ar an Satharn in éadan bhuaiteoirí Sóisir Phort Láirge. Guímis gach rath orthu.

Comhghairdeachas leis na foirne Faoi-8 agus Faoi – 10 a bhí páirteach sa ‘Blitz’ a bhí thuas I nGleann Fhinne Dé Sathairn seo caite. Bhain siad uilig sult iontach as an lá. Maith sibh go léir, idir pháistí agus bhainisteoirí.

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 6 19 21 agus 23 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Gary Tierney, DBS Ó Brollacháin, Aisling Nic Giolla Chearra, an tArd Bán, Caoimhín Mac Aodha, Carraig Airt, Siobhán Ní Shuilleabháin, Fred Mac Suibhne, Baile na nGallóglach, Séamus Ó Gallchóir, an Mhuirleog. Fuair siad uilig €25 an duine. Kit Nic Laifeartaigh a fuair an duais tinrimh agus Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá an tarraingt ar an Luan seo chugainn I dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCarraig Airt agus €4,000 atá sa phota óir.

Beidh bingo an chumainn ar siúl oíche Shathairn in Ionad CLG ag a naoi a chlog.