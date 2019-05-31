DONAL REID COLUMN: Tyrone now await in the short grass in Breffni Park

It would be easy to give an unsophisticated synopsis of what transpired in Enniskillen last Sunday when Donegal defeated Fermanagh in the first round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship. For both sets of players and management teams, this was far from a simple task of just turning up and seeing what happens. Yes, we all knew that Fermanagh would park two buses in defence which would seem like a damage limitation exercise by team manager Rory Gallagher.

Fermanagh had one clear goal chance late on which may have altered proceedings. This was always a fear that Donegal had, given that Fermanagh snatched victory from Monaghan in last year’s Ulster semi-final in the same manner. Because Rory Gallagher has limited resources, he played a tried and tested system that worked for him in the past.

Going into this game, Donegal team manager and Donegal football legend Declan Bonner would have meticulously worked on beating the ultra-defensive system that Fermanagh employ on the training ground for weeks if not months.

Early in this game, Fermanagh scored a brace of points on the counter attack. However, as Donegal settled into their rhythm, the match took on a familiar shape that we have become accustomed to whenever these two sides meet.

‘Sledging’ in Gaelic football is not an activity of travelling or sliding downhill over snow on a sledge. No, ‘sledging’ is a term borrowed from cricket to describe the practice whereby some players seek to gain an advantage by insulting or verbally intimidating the opposing player. Both Fermanagh and Donegal players were not shy in employing this tactic last Sunday. From my experience, it is the quiet one who says nothing that poses the main threat. I was always too much out of breath to talk to my opponent, but there was a man behind me who wore the No. 3 jersey that made up for the rest of us!

As the game entered the final third, Donegal still had Fermanagh at their heels which was a credit to their enthusiasm and insistence. Their problem was their ability to take the scoring chances that they created. Fermanagh’s lack of quality scoring forwards proved to be a vital factor in their demise.

Donegal, on the other hand, showed flair, accuracy and decisiveness when it mattered. We amassed a considerable number of wides in the game though, which won’t sit well with Bonner. It’s our first outing and we have to make allowances for not giving the perfect performance. No doubt, our forwards’ coach will fix this for our upcoming games.

Leaving our errors aside, Declan Bonner can be well pleased with last Sunday’s positives. There were many. Patrick McBrearty gave a very solid performance and has a full inter-county game under his belt. His timely return will prove crucial. Frank McGlynn also returned to action and his experience will also be vital in the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, our defence was solid where Paddy McGrath and Stephen McMenamin excelled. Donegal’s midfield pairing of Hugh McFadden and Jason McGee are a strong combined force which is always an area where games can be won or lost. The Donegal forward line is once again one of the most potent in the country. I believe that we can match the best in the country when these lads play to their potential.

Overall, Donegal can be content and satisfied with the victory last Sunday. At this stage of the championship, it is the result that counts. Of course, there are areas in which we need to improve. I was very impressed with our patience, discipline and general fitness of the team. We were always in control and matched Fermanagh’s physicality throughout. It was a great workout for the players and will serve them well when we take on firm Ulster favourites Tyrone on Saturday week.

I believe that this team has developed and become stronger since this time last season. To be brutally honest, Donegal and Tyrone have been eying this upcoming semi-final battle since the draw was made last October. Tyrone’s annihilation of Antrim last Saturday won’t give a true indication of their form. It was a no-win situation for them. That said, I believe that our neighbours have also improved since last season. Make no mistake about it, there will only be a kick of the ball between the two teams.

The first Ulster semi-final takes place this Sunday between Cavan and Armagh. Cavan will take great confidence into this game having beaten top Ulster contenders Monaghan in the first round. Armagh are a dogged outfit and will be hard to beat. The Orchard county’s epic battle with Down may well prove decisive in this encounter. They won’t care about Cavan who may well have played their final against Monaghan.

I believe that another surprise could be on the cards; this time in Armagh’s favour. The Ulster championship has proved interesting and exciting to date, bar a few games. Despite Donegal’s victory last Sunday and their current status as reigning Ulster champions, it is Tyrone who are in the driving seat. The long grass has been cut. The championship has begun.

Roll on Saturday week!