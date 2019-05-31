Donegal need to improve for Tyrone says former Donegal star Seamie Granaghan

Donegal put in a controlled and disciplined performance last Sunday to overcome Fermanagh and set up an Ulster semi-final showdown with Tyrone.

Donegal had six points to spare at the finish after turning in a good second half performance in which they outscored Fermanagh by ten points to five.

“It was a good result and we played well in the second half but we did not play well in the first half,” was the reaction of Seamie Granaghan, one of Donegal’s star forwards in the 1960s and ‘70s (pictured)

“I was disappointed with our first half. We stood off Fermanagh too much and let them run at us instead of going at them and putting them on the back foot from the word off,” insisted the Bundoran clubman, who makes no secret of his dislike for the modern game and in particular blanket defences.

“I thought we showed Fermanagh too much respect in the first half and indeed for most of the game for that matter. It was only in the last ten minutes or so we went at them and even then we allowed them up the field and they almost got in for a goal.

“They had two goal chances and one of them near the end was especially a very good chance. We were only three points up at the time so a Fermanagh goal at that stage, God knows how the game would have gone.

“We, because the way we played, didn’t have a single goal chance in over 70 minutes of football and didn’t even create one against a team like Fermanagh.

“That is most definitely a concern going into the next game with Tyrone and it is something that Declan Bonner needs to work on in the next two weeks.

“The reason we didn’t score any goals was because we didn’t run at them; we were quite happy to sit back off them and go for long range points. And we did kick some fine points but I’m not sure that will work against Tyrone or any of the big teams. Goals are big scores in games and are worth more than three points in psychological value.”

The former Bundoran stalwart insists he was not being parochial when picking out Jamie Brennan as Donegal’s best forward on the day.

He also singled out Paddy McGrath, Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty, Jason McGee and Michael Langan for special mention.

“Paddy McGrath had a great game at the back and showed great leadership to drive us forward and to run at the Fermanagh defence in the first half to get us up and running on the scoreboard.

“Hugh McFadden had a fine game in the middle of the field and got through a power of work, some of which can go unnoticed. Michael Murphy again covered every blade of grass in Brewster Park and had another big game.

“Jason McGee caught a number of good balls in the middle of the field and Michael Langan kicked a great point but like Jason McGee seemed to drift out of the game for long spells. They are two young lads and they will have learned from the game and the experience will have brought them on. Langan has a brilliant right foot and is a good man for long range points.

“Jamie Brennan was our best forward. He kicked four very good points and he was the one player that was willing to run at the Fermanagh defence. Patrick McBrearty was a little off early on which was understandable given his long lay-off. But he did improve as the game progressed and he had a good second half and kicked a number of very good points.

“The game will have brought him on and he will be in better shape for the Tyrone game.”

After Sunday’s performance Seamie McGranaghan believes Donegal need to improve and change their style for their semi-final clash with their old foes Tyrone.

“It will be a different game and we are going to have to change our style and be more direct and we are also going to have to run at Tyrone. We saw how Antrim opened them up for two goals.

“I was chatting to Mickey Harte at half-time and I mentioned to him how Antrim had scored two goals against them. His response was they had took the foot off the pedal by the time the goals were conceded.

“Nevertheless, I still think Tyrone are vulnerable when teams run at them as we are too, something which is a concern too. It is a great opportunity to reach an Ulster final and go on and win Ulster. But we are going to have to up our game.”