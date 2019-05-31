Still all to play for Donegal and Down hurlers

Donegal are fighting to hold on to their Christy Ring Cup status when they face Down in their third round tie on Saturday afternoon in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny.

Donegal have lost to Wicklow and Derry and are facing a Down outfit that bounced back from a first defeat against Derry in Portaferry to overcome Wicklow in Aughrim, last time out.

Derry have won two games, Down and Wicklow one each and Donegal are yet to register a win.

“Derry are the only team guaranteed a place in the semi-final; it is still all to play for Down, Wicklow and ourselves and it will all be decided this weekend,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann (pictured).

“If we were to win and Derry beat Wicklow, it would come down to score average; it would come down to our margin of victory over Down.”

A win this weekend does not necessarily mean Donegal would avoid a relegation play-off.

“It is all very tight and a bit complicated but all we can do is concentrate on our game and prepare as best we can and hope to get the win which will not be easy.

“Down beat us well in the league earlier in the year and they are a decent side. I wasn’t at all surprised they beat Wicklow.

“They have better hurlers than Wicklow. We should have beaten Wicklow only for we gave away a number of bad goals.”

Wicklow defeated Donegal by six points on a 4-12 to 1-15 scoreline in O’Donnell Park in the first round back at the beginning of the month.

Donegal ran Derry to three points in the last round in Owenbeg. Derry came from eight points down in that game to win the game in the closing minutes. The final score in Owenbeg was 0-20 to 1-14.

Donegal were without leading marksman and top forward Declan Coulter with a knee injury for both the Wicklow and Derry games and were also minus the county’s other ace marksman Lee Henderson for the Derry game.

Former Armagh Nicky Rackard All-Star Coulter is out for the rest of the campaign and Henderson is in a race against the clock to be fit in time for Saturday.

“It is touch and go with Lee. Declan is definitely out and at this stage Lee is extremely doubtful. He has trained since before the Derry game. It is a back injury and while he was feeling a bit better on Saturday it will be later in the week before we know for definite but really he is touch and go.

“The two lads are a huge loss because we missed a few frees the last day which could have made a difference.”

On a more positive note Setanta’s Marty Callaghan, who missed the game in Owenbeg, is back in the frame for Saturday’s showdown with the Mournemen.

“Obviously we are going to wait to see how Lee is going but really there will be no great change to the team from that which faced Derry.

“We haven’t been far away in the two games and as far as Saturday is concerned it is all about continuing to put in the workrate we have put in against Wicklow and Derry. If we continue to do that one of these days we will get a result and hopefully it is on Saturday.

“The key objective is to avoid the relegation play-off if at all possible because we haven’t been far off the pace in any of our games. It would be great for the group if we could get another season in the Christy Ring Championship.”

Down had 12 points to spare when the two sides met in the league in February. They won that game on 3-21 to 1-15 scoreline.