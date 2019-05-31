MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Donegal never really looked in any trouble

It’s hard for Gaelic football not to be getting a kicking in the press in terms of entertainment. The BBC showed two games last weekend, Antrim and Tyrone on Saturday evening and then Donegal and Fermanagh from Enniskillen on Sunday.

The highlights from both games could be summed up in 15 minutes. Hurling, on the other hand, is being viewed as the saviour of the GAA. However, they are cute enough to just show the games between the big guns and not the hammerings that are going on in the Christy Ring or Joe McDonagh cups.

Anyone who went to the Fermanagh-Donegal game had a fair idea what they were getting themselves into when they decided to make the journey. Fermanagh were always going to play in a very defensive manner, making themselves hard to beat and putting plenty of numbers behind the ball.

Fermanagh needed to put scores on the board when they had the advantage of the wind in the first half, yet they persisted with playing everyone behind the ball when they were out of possession, while knowing that when Donegal would have the wind in their backs they were going to have the forwards to take scores.

Donegal, playing against the wind in the first half, struggled to come to terms with the green tide that met them when they strolled into the Fermanagh half. Going into the game Donegal would have anticipated the tactics that Rory Gallagher and his management team would use and would have worked hard in training to combat them, but Fermanagh who would have gained a lot of confidence from the national league game in Letterkenny. They stuck to their task in the first half and kept Donegal scoreless for the first seventeen minutes.

However as they worked hard to keep a grip on Donegal and with the elements in their backs they didn’t get forward enough to take advantage of the strong breeze. Going in at half-time a point up, Donegal would have been happy enough knowing they had the forwards to take advantage in the second half.

To be fair to Fermanagh much of the blame for the very same tactics comes from the Donegal era under Jim McGuinness. However, teams and managers have moved on and the realisation that while that type of game makes it hard for teams to beat you, the chances of winning games are severely restricted.

Rory Gallagher will, I have no doubt, argue that Fermanagh have not got the squad numbers to compete with the bigger counties and he has to do the best with what they have and to be fair to Fermanagh they made things extremely hard for Donegal to get over the line but once Donegal got there noses in front, Fermanagh had nothing to come back at them.

When Donegal got in front, they did what they didn’t do in Letterkenny and kept the ball, they didn’t rush or panic into going for silly scores; they enticed Fermanagh out and when the space was available used the ball quickly and made the opportunities for the likes of Jamie Brennan, Paddy McBrearty and Ciaran Thompson, all of whom had fine games, especially McBrearty who has been out since last year’s Ulster final.

Once the space opened up for Donegal the likes of Michael Murphy, Jason Mc Gee and Michael Langan found openings and kicked some fine scores. The Donegal defence were, for the most part, solid but some Fermanagh runners found space and opportunities but overall the Donegal management would have been happy from a defensive perspective with Paddy McGrath having a fine game and still showing a huge hunger after so many years in the Donegal shirt.

Fermanagh will have no complaints about the result and with Monaghan coming in the qualifiers they will need to step up a gear if they are to stretch out their summer and continue the strides they made in the league.

Donegal, on the other hand, will have to get back to work with Tyrone coming their way in the Ulster semi-final. Tyrone might have struggled against Derry in the preliminary game but made short work of Antrim on Saturday evening. Such was the performance in the first half they could afford to withdraw the likes of McShane, Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly after five minutes of the second half.

However both managers and squads will know the next challenge will be completely different. From a Tyrone point of view they would like to go into the Super 8s as Ulster champions and avoid being in the same group as Dublin, while Donegal will want the same but also want to build on last year’s Ulster championship, this year’s division two success and hopefully move this squad on to the point where they can challenge the likes of Mayo, Tyrone and Dublin once again for the main prize.