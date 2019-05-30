Sean McGoldrick back in action in Cardiff on Saturday night

Unbeaten Sean McGoldrick, with strong Donegal connections, is back in the ring this Saturday night close to his hs home in Wales in his 9th pro fight.

McGoldrick's father, Liam, is from the Ballyshannon area and Sean is a regular visitor to the county.

The Newport, Wales native is glad to be close to home as he takes on a Nicaraguan opponent Moises Mojica.

Sean has all the preparation done and is just itching to get back into the ring - his second fight in front of his home supporters.

"My opponent has never boxed here but he has a winning record. We have watched footage and we know it is not going to be straight forward.

"It will be a good test and is the fight that I need. I have got to prove in these fights that I'm ready for bigger things," said Sean speaking to the Democrat at the end of last week.

McGoldrick has been working for some time now under new coach Jamie Moore in Manchester and says all the prep work is now done. However, his coach will not be at his side on Saturday night as he is with another of his fighters in the US.

"I'm not looking past this fight. Future fights will be decided after that. Winning comes first and rest will come after that. I just have to be ready," he said.

He said: “I’m really excited to be boxing back in Cardiff. It’s the second time I’ve done it as a professional and I loved it the first time. The support was really good and they gave me that extra boost.

“Hopefully this time round it will just be as noisy and loud as it was for that fight, and I’m planning on putting on a show for all of the fans that will be there.

The fight on Saturday night at the Vale Sports Arena is live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and also live on iFL TV.