Tir Chonaill AC's Kelly McGrory off to European Games in Minsk

Congratulations to Tir Chonaill AC club athlete Kelly McGrory who has been selected by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to represent Ireland at the second European Games in Minsk, Belarus.

The Multi-sport championships will feature over 4,000 athletes in 15 sports/50 events and will run from June 21 to 30, with the athletics competition taking place from June 23 to 28.

Kelly, a National senior, U-23, junior and age group club and schools champion, will compete in the 400m/400m Hurdles. Kelly's selection is a fitting reward for one of the club's most dedicated and popular athletes.

Congratulations Kelly from everyone in Tir Chonaill AC. We are thrilled for you and wish you the best of luck wearing the Irish vest in Minsk!