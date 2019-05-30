THE SPORTING DIARY: Is Joe Brolly right about Fermanagh future?

Love him or hate him, Joe Brolly doesn’t mince his words when he sees negative football being played or coached. Quite often he goes over the top and with his legal vocabulary and his command of the language, he can go on a bit.

Any team that puts 15 men behind the ball is guaranteed to feel his wrath and to be fair to him he is consistent. He has criticised most counties in Ulster at this stage because at one time or another they have employed tactics close to having everyone behind the ball.

On Sunday last in Brewster Park, Enniskillen, there was no surprise in store for Donegal as Fermanagh had nearly every Ulster bus in the depot parked around the ‘D’ from the first whistle.

I met a well-built Fermanagh supporter in the toilets at half-time and he was upbeat. “We have them rattled,” says he, probably thinking I was a neutral as I had no colours, just a tag that allowed me to get back into the press area.

I’m not sure Donegal were ‘rattled’ but Fermanagh would have been happy to be just a point down. Their defensive shield, by and large, was doing its job. Donegal did kick a couple of long range points on the restart to open a three point gap, but Fermanagh showed that they do have an attacking force by cutting the lead to one again.

Indeed, in the closing quarter Donegal got the breaks and the six point margin at the end seemed to flatter them.

But they also had the quality in the likes of Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan, and Frank McGlynn was on the field to direct matters when it really counted.

Donegal did what they had to do; it was noticeable that they didn’t engage much in tackles and apart from Paddy McGrath’s yellow card, their discipline was very good. When viewed at the time McGrath’s yellow looked lenient but when looking at it later on TV yellow was the correct call. The Fermanagh player went down holding his face, while the tackle was on the shoulder and this is something which makes it very difficult for referees.

There was so much good for Donegal to take from the game; players like Michael Langan, Stephen McMenamin and Jason McGee, vital to the future of the county, looked very much at home. Jamie Brennan was just clinical and worked so hard; Paddy McGrath could easily have got the man of the match award, such was his display.

And then there was the return of Patrick McBrearty to the Donegal colours - and boy was he ready. He was like a man who had been fasting for 40 days and 40 nights and saw a barbecue. The longer the game went on the more action he wanted. Maybe he should be left fasting for a week or so before Tyrone!

But getting back to Fermanagh. They have been drawn away to Monaghan in the qualifiers and that won’t be easy. Would a narrow defeat next day be regarded as a successful year?

They competed very well in Division Two of the league but ultimately failed to get promotion. An Ulster final appearance last year would have been regarded as real progress.

But can they make that final step to really compete at the top level?

Rory Gallagher is so highly regarded as a coach by players; it is obvious that the players in Donegal who were coached by him hold him in high regard. But is there a question mark over his ability as a manager?

Will he alter the tactics to allow this bunch of Fermanagh players to have a real go? And no doubt there is attacking talent there. Is there any point in selecting Sean Quigley if he is asked to come back to his own ‘45’ to be part of the defensive set up?

Gallagher knows his football and is probably as knowledgeable as any coach in the country, but he has taken the same defensive tactics with him to most roles. Even with Kilcar a few years back, a team that had an abundance of attacking talent, he introduced a defensive side. His coaching skills are not under scrutiny but at a management level the jury is out.

The BBC did a vox pop of people leaving Brewster Park on Sunday and it was noticeable that there was an underbelly of criticism of the tactics.

Maybe it is time to let the Fermanagh players - like the Cullens, Donnelly, Jones’, Corrigans, Kelm, Cassidy, etc., have their head. Keep a few back, but have a game plan to kick 15 points and see where it takes them.

The Maguire county is one of the best funded in the country and thinking of Joe Brolly and the development of the game for those up and coming stars, like the Hogan Cup winners of St Michaels, Enniskillen, maybe it is time to really have a go.

GERRY’S BOOK

This Friday night at Rockfield School just outside Ballyshannon there will be another Fermanagh story of sorts to be celebrated. The ‘Border Fox’ (just one of a number of his ‘handles’) Gerry McLaughlin is launching his first book ‘Fermanagh’s Finest Local Legends’.

It is written in the McLaughlin style, some colourful, flowery language with plenty of paragraphs (as I found out when I unwittingly agreed to be a proof-reader). Everybody has been invited to the launch and even if only the legends that are still alive turn up, it will prove to be a big night.

There are some 82 profiles, predominantly people associated with sport and the most of those in the GAA. It’s value will be in having a history of a big number of those who made a difference in the Fermanagh county (with a few from inside the Donegal border) recorded for posterity. Writing a book is not easy; there is hard work involved, but that is something Gerry takes in his stride. He has been up to ‘high doh’ for weeks now getting everything in order. Hopefully, we will get him down from the clouds in time for the launch.

Well done Gerry. It’s not often we get to celebrate with one of our own, but then Gerry is a one-off.