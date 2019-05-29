Donegal well represented at the National boxing championships

The national boy four and junior one and two championships got underway on Friday night in the National Stadium in Dublin.

Donegal had two boxers in action. Raphoe’s Liam Crawford turned in a gutsy performance only to lose to David O’Hara from Belfast in the Boy 4 at 63 kgs category. In the boy 4 at 63kgs Carndonagh granite jawed Dean Doherty locked horns with Dubliner John Fay, Swords BC. This contest was stopped at the close of round two in favour of Fay.

On Saturday afternoon Letterkenny BC’s new kid on the block Harry Good turned in an impressive performance when he outpointed Lennon Mead from the Hyland Boxing Academy, Dublin, to book his place in next weekend’s semi-final.

In all Donegal has eight boxers through to the semi-final which are next Friday night and Saturday. They are Cormac Hall, Odhran McGinley, Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy; Jason Lynch, Cahir Gormely and Jesse Callaghan, Illies GG and the Letterkenny duo of Patrick McShane and Harry Good.



Donegal boxing team for Boston trip named

The Donegal boxing team making the trip to Boston at the end of June. The 14 man team is as follows: Patrick McShane and Cillian Boyce, Letterkenny BC; Pearse McBride and Bryan McNamee, Convoy; Odhran McGinley and Oisin Wallace, Dunfanaghy; Matthew Carlin and Josh McDonagh, Dunree, Dean Doherty and Andrew Cunningham, Carndonagh; Adam McDaid and Daniel Campbell, St Bridgets, Clonmany and Aaron McDaid and Liam McMonagle, Raphoe.

The team manager is Paddy Doherty, St John Bosco, referee/judge James McCarron, Carrigart, coaches Dominic McCafferty, Convoy, John Mulhern, Carndonagh, Gerard Keaveney, Raphoe, Rory McShane, Letterkenny and Eddie Harkin, Dunfanaghy. Donegal county board president Peter O’Donnell is travelling as a guest.

The boxers are in Boston from Thursday June 27 to July Wednesday July3.

The squad got together for collective training for the first time last Sunday in the Letterkenny BC gym.