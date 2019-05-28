Eany Celtic Youths back to winning ways with home win over Lagan Harps

Eany Celtic Youths got back on track in the Donegal Youth League on Sunday evening with a deserved win over Lagan Harps at Eany Park.

Eany Celtic 1

Lagan Harps 0



Eany started the game brightly and took the lead in the 30th minute after Jack Byrne converted Jason Dobbyn's cross from the left with an excellent header.

In the 38th minute a long range effort from Lagan came close but went just wide of Eany keeper Corey Byrne's post.

Eany almost made it two just before half time but Mark Hutchinson's effort from six yards somehow managed to find its way over the bar.

Lagan began the second half the stronger of the two teams but struggled to create any clear cut chances and as Eany clawed their way back into the game Donal Buckley, Loughlan Mulroy and Jack Byrne all had efforts on goal.

In the 75th minute Lagan could have drawn level after a frantic goalmouth scramble but an Eany defence that had been solid all night managed to clear their lines.

As the game wore on the home side tired but Lagan failed to capitalise and Eany held on to record what was their fourth win in six games in this year's Donegal Youth League.