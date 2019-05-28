Keadue Rovers substitute Adam Neely hits the winner in Sportsman Cup final

Substitute Adam Neely proved to be the Keadue Rovers hero as has his superb 71st minute strike secured the Brian McCormick Cup title for the Rosses outfit in a closely contested final against Milford Utd in Ballyare on Sunday afternoon.

Keadue Rovers 2

Milford Utd 1

The sides were level at the break after Kyle Black had given Milford a 36th minute lead but that advantage was cancelled out almost immediately by a Cory Gallagher equaliser.

It was a terrific title triumph for Danny Doogan’s side who would have gone into the decider as slight underdogs and it is a success that the manager now hopes to build upon in terms of mounting a challenge for league honours next season.

Played in blustery conditions, Milford came close to an early breakthrough when Kyle Black found himself clear of the Keadue defence but his attempted lob drifted wide of Declan McGarvey’s upright. Black who also headed wide from a Gary Merritt free-kick, did get the opener in the 36th minute. He latched onto a Jonny Logue ball over the top to fire low past McGarvey.

Keadue hit back almost immediately, when in their first attack Cory Gallagher found himself unmarked to shoot beyond the reach of Caolan McGettigan. The Rosses outfit had a good start to the second half, applying a lot of pressure, but failed to seriously test McGettigan.

At the other end Black missed another glorious chance, steering a close range effort wide. And the failure to take that chance was punished when Keadue got what proved to be the winner on 71 minutes. Substitute Adam Neely took possession from a throw-in, turned and unleashed a super strike into the top corner of the Milford net.

Milford had a couple of half chances but Keadue deservedly held on for a famous victory for the Rosses Club.

KEADUE ROVERS: Declan Ward, Luke Neely, Hugh Moy, Chris Greene, Jack Boyle, Danny McGlynn, David Ward, Aaron McCafferty, Cory Gallagher, Shaun Boyle, Calum Boyle. Subs: Adam Neely for Ward 65 mins, Adam McHugh for McCafferty 67 mins, Michael Greene for C Boyle 83 mins.

MILFORD UNITED: Caolan McGettigan, Rory O’Donnell, Mark Flood, Jonny Logue, Dan O’Donnell, Gavin Grier, Adam Serrinha, Joey Cullen, Terence Shiels, Kyle Black, Garry Merritt. Subs: Cathal McGettigan for Serrinha 60 mins, Darragh Black for Shiels 64 mins T.J. Evesson for D O’Donnell 79 mins, Conor McHugh for Logue 83 mins.

REFEREE: Paddy Martin