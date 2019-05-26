Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher rues small things that went against his side

Rory Gallagher was the busiest man on the sideline in Brewster Park, keeping his team on the front foot while also having plenty to say to officials and the Donegal backroom team.

The closeness of the two dugouts at the Enniskillen venue was a factor but it was obvious that there is no love lost between the two managements with the absence of the traditional handshake at the end of the contest between Gallagher and Bonner.

But when he calmed down after the game he had a very clear perspective on what had unfurled in front of him, saying that a couple of key turning points went against his side in the final 15 minutes.

In that he was very accurate. The Fermanagh game plan was the same as they have used for some time, a packed defence and attacking fast on the turnover

“It was 0-10 to 0-8 and 0-11 to 0-9 and there was a crucial missed free at 0-10 to 0-8 and then the bounced ball came at 0-9 to 0-8," said Gallagher (although it wasn't 0-11 to 0-9, as Donegal were four clear when Fermanagh got their ninth point).

“And then Murphy spins one off the side of his boot and there was a bit of panic and we did not deal with it.

“It was still a big ask to win the game but at 0-9 to 0-8 we were giving as good as we got and I would be very disappointed about those two scores against us.

“Donegal don’t hand you scores like that," said Gallagher.

Fermanagh had started really well, getting the first two points and that would have been part of their game plan. However, Gallagher was disappointed that his side were a point down at the break.

“I was disappointed that we gave away a turnover for the last point of the first half and that we dropped three or four short, that they punished us on.

“But you are playing against a team that has quality forwards and finishers.

“Patrick (McBrearty) and Ciaran Thompson’s points were of serious quality.

“The way we played in the first half would make most teams look nervous, the way we turned over ball was significant.

“But we needed to stretch out the lead and maybe get a goal, but it just did not happen”.

But he did not agree that Donegal’s Paddy McGrath should have been red-carded for his high tackle on Conall Jones in the second half.

“Your initial reaction is that it is a red card, but it was a case of a player coming down.

“As much as I would have liked to have seen it at the time, I thought Joe McQuillan used common sense in giving a yellow card.

“It was probably a slightly over-aggressive tackle and I know there is a directive, but I have no problem with the decision”.

But Donegal’s great scoring power was crucial.

“Yes they never looked in any serious bother but we caused them occasional problems.

“They hit some super scores and they were scores that we are just not capable of coming up with at the minute.

“We need to be able to come up with those type of scores with the type of game we play.

“We attacked very well at times," he said.

And he revealed that Sean Quigley started the game with a slight hamstring problem.

“The type of game it was, was all or nothing so we threw him in just to see what happens”.

So was Tom Clarke going on the edge of the square a last effort to conjure a goal.

“It is not something we do much, and Tom is more of a midfielder.

“I thought it just fed them with turnovers and Donegal are well schooled in dealing with those situations”.

But Murphy and McBrearty were crucial.

“Paddy McBrearty is an exceptional player and I thought Lee Cullen did brilliantly on him and marked him well and Che did well on Michael Murphy.

“Look we needed a goal and Ultan Kelm nearly had one early on and Jonny Cassidy should have kept going instead of shooting with his left foot and Neil McGee was in front of him, and no harm to Neil I would fancy Jonny to run past him," said Gallagher.