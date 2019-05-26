Donegal into Ulster semi-final after showing patience to overcome Fermanagh

It took a while but Donegal eventually got on top to run out winners over Fermanagh in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Fermanagh 0-9

Donegal 0-15

In the end Donegal had to patient but in truth they handled the game really well and they will be thankful that they on track for an Uster semi-final.

It was never going to be pretty and this game didn't disappoint. After a minute all 15 Fermanagh players were back inside their own '45' with Michael Murphy being the furthest back for Donegal at one stage.

Fermanagh wanted to get an early lead and with the wind at their backs they got what they dreamt off. Ultan Kelm made a great long run and with space available he fisted over when he could have gone for goal on five minutes.

Eoin Donnelly drew a foul on 12 minutes off Jason McGee and Sean Quigley pointed the free for a two point lead.

But Fermanagh would have to wait until the 30th minute for their next score. Donegal found it tough to make any headway against the packed defence but they were patient They had four wides in the opening 15 minutes. Eventually they got going on 18 minutes with Hugh McFadden doing the approach work and Jamie Brennan with just a little back lift fired over a great point.

With Paddy McGrath like a beaver eager for work Donegal began to take a grip. Ciaran Thompson won a fould off Kane Connor and Patrick McBrearty (after he had been off target with a few efforts) pointed the free to level matters n 20 minutes

Paddy McGrath won the free that saw Donegal take the lead on 25 minutes, his power to get through the defence and he was fouled. McBrearty tapped over the free when it was moved on for dissent.

Donegal went two ahead on 29 minutes in their best move of the half. From a kick-out Michael Murphy sent Eoghan Bán Gallagher on his way and he found Leo McLoone to tap over

Fermanagh hit back to be level on 34 minutes, points frm Ryan Jones from long range and persistence from Ciaran Corrigan after he was almost dispossessed by Paddy McGrath.

On the stroke of 35 minutes Jason McGee fired over from an angle and he almost repeated the act in added time, his effort coming back off an upright.

Half-time: Fermanagh 0-4, Donegal 0-5.

Within 30 seconds of the restart Jamie Brennan did what he did in the opening half, get Doengal on the board with a great score.

Fermanagh threatened with a high ball into the square but it was cleared and then Michael Murphy stepped up, cutting in around the '45' and lofting a great point to put Donegal three clear.

Ultan Kelm popped up to fire over a good point, but Donegal responded with Eoghan Bán finding Jamie Brennan and he fired over another beauty with very little space to swing.

Paddy McGrath was lucky to escape with a yellow after a high tackle on Conall Jones.

Shaun Patton denied Barry Mulrone a second point before Murphy set up Patrick McBrearty for a three point lead, 0-9 to 0-6.

Frank McGlynn, just on the field, almost had Patrick McBrearty in for a goal, but his pass was just a shade too quick.

Ryan McHugh's pass to Leo McLoone didn't go to hand and Fermanagh broke for Ciaran Corrigan to score but Donegal responded with a Michael Murphy effort from 55 yards dropping short and hopping. Patrick McBrearty got on the end of it to fist it just over.

Conall Jones had a great chance to pull it back to a point but was short with a 30m free before Ciaran Thompson stepped up to open the gap to three again on 59 minutes.

The gap was out to four with seven minutes left when Frank McGlynn found Michael Langan and he squeezed it over.

Che Cullen won a free for Conall Jones to tap over from 20m on 65 minutes and Fermanagh were almost in for a goal on 69 minutes. Daniel Teague, back on after being substituted earlier, fired low. Michael Langan and Shaun Patton half blocked but it needed Ryan McHugh to take it off the line but in truth the sting had been taken out of it.

Donegal had the margin out to four again when Niall O'Donnell sent Patrick McBrearty through to fist over on 70 minutes.

Michael Murphy added an insurance point with three minutes of the six added minutes gone and Jamie Brennan added his fourth on 75 minutes.

Scorers: Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 0-5,2f; Jamie Brennan 0-4; Michael Murphy 0-2; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone, Michael Langan 0-1 each.

Fermanagh: Ciaran Corrigan, Ultan Kelm 0-2 each; Ryan Jones, Conall Jones (f), Sean Quigley (f), Barry Mulrone 0-1 each.

FERMANAGH: James McGrath; Jonny Cassidy, Che Cullen, Lee Cullen; Ultan Kelm, James McMahon, Kane Connor; Eoin Donnelly, Ryan Jones; Daniel Teague, Aidan Breen, Ciaran Corrigan; Declan McCusker, Conall Jones, Sean Quigley.

Subs: Barry Mulrone for Teague ht; Paul McCusker for Quigley 43; Tom Clarke for Connor 61; Ryan Lyons for Breen 65; Daniel Teague for D McCusker 68;

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Stephen McMenamin; Dáire Ó Baoill, Leo McLoone, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee; Ciaran Thompson, Ryan McHugh, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

Subs: Frank McGlynn for O Baoill 49; Niall O'Donnell for McLoone 55; Eoin McHugh for McGrath 61; Eamonn Doherty for R McHugh 70; Paul Brennan for Thompson 73

REFEREE: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)