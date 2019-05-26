Tyrone U-20s much too strong physically for Donegal in Enniskillen

Donegal are out of the race for the Philly McGuinness U-20 Cup following today’s defeat at the hands of Tyrone in Brewster Park.



Tyrone ……. 2-18

Donegal…….2-9



Tyrone were the All-Ireland champions at U-17 and they showed their class when it mattered against a Donegal side who have just one win from three outings in the competition. Donegal lost to Mayo and defeated Roscommon before Sunday’s tie.

It was a first outing in the competition for Tyrone.

Donegal found themselves three points down at half-time after Colin McFadden got on the end of a good move to palm a Conor O’Donnell (Junior) the net.

That was in the dying seconds of half and it brought Donegal back into a game that seemed to be slipping away from them.

Though Donegal got off to a lively start courtesy of fourth minute Paddy Dolan goal, Tyrone played with the breeze and by the eighth minute had opened up a 0-5 to 1-0 lead. Conal Grimes, Tiarnan Quinn, James Garrity and Sean Og McAleer reeled off the points. Dolan with a fine point after a good run from Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell posted Donegal’s first point on nine minutes. And when St Eunan’s Conor O’Donnell followed up with a close-in free Donegal were back on level terms.

But the Tyrone scoring machine clicked into gear once again and with

Canavan, McAleer, James Oguz and Grimes hitting points the Red Hands were five up, 0-11 to 1-2 with a little under six minutes left in the half.

Conor O’Donnell, St Eunans did reduce the margin with another close-in free. But this was cancelled out immediately by the attacking Conal Grimes.

Tyrone led 0-12 to 1-3 with the clock ticking on the half and before Donegal were thrown a lifeline when McFadden palmed home to make it a three point game, 0-12 to 2-3 at the break.

Tyrone opened with three quick points on the resumption before Antoin Fox got on the end of a long delivery for a second Tyrone goal, and a 2-15 to 2-4 lead with over 20 minutes left on the clock.

With both managers running their bench, Donegal battled on and they were rewarded with points from Jeaic McKelvey, Dolan, Shane McDevitt while Peter Og McCartin and Liam Nugent brought the curtain down on the scoring for Tyrone.



DONEGAL: Eoin O'Boyle; Shane Gillespie, Aaron Deeney, Conor O'Donnell (Carn) (0-2); Seamus Og Byrne, Luke Gavigan, Peter McEniff; Ryan McMahon, Jack McSharry; Paddy Dolan (1-2), Peadar Mogan, Jeaic McKelvey (0-1); Shane O'Donnell, Conor O'Donnell St Eunans (0-3,3f), Colin McFadden (1-0).

Subs:Shane McDevitt (0-2) for C O'Donnell (St Eunans) 42; Aaron Gilhooley for K McGlynn 43; Keelan McGroddy for S O'Donnell 47; Niall Hannigan for J McSharry,Ciaran Finn for C McFadden 53;



TYRONE: Lorcan Quinn; Aidan Clark, Conor Quinn, Peadar Mullan; Conall Grimes (0-2), Antoin Fox, Cahir Goodwin; Ruairi Gormely, Joe Oguz (0-2); Ethan Jordan, Darragh Canavan (0-3), Mark McKearney; James Garrity (0-1), Sean Og McAleer (1-6,4f), Tiarnán Quinn (0-1).

Subs:Peter Og McCartin (0-2) Morgan 42; Conal Devlin for C Goodwin 44; Liam Nugent (0-1) McGarrity 48; Liam Gray for T Quinn 55.Oran Mallon for J Oguz 52; Eugene Davis for D Canavan 62.

REFEREE: Darren O’Hare (Down)