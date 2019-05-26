Cathal McGettigan star of the show as Milford blitz MacCumhaills

Milford chalked up a second win of the season following a storming second half performance against Sean MacCumhaills on Saturday night in Moyle View Park.



Milford …………. 5-8

MacCumhaills ….1-12



Wing-forward Cathal McGettigan led the Milford charge in the second half as 14-man Milford came from two points down at half-time to win by eight points.

The locals were reduced to 14 when midfielder Luke Barrett picked up a straight red card in a feisty contest.

McGettigan was on fire on the night and ended the game with a 3-5 tally with Christopher Barrett and Kane Barrett netting the other two goals..

MacCumhaills led 1-4 to 1-2 at half-time and looked to be in a good position as they faced into the second period. McGettigan scored the first half Milord goal to keep the locals within striking distance at the break.

But though down a man from very early in the second period Milford were a transformed outfit in the second half to outscore the Finsiders 4-6 to 0-8 in the second half to clock their second win and move off the bottom of the table.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Peter Curran, Sean Black, Conor Coll; James Doyle, TJ Evesson; Rory O'Donnell, Luke Barrett; Conor McHugh, Christopher Barrett (1-0), Cathal McGettigan (3-5, 5f); Darragh Black, Kane Barrett (1-2), Paddy Peoples. Subs: Marty Doyle (0-1) for C McHugh; Patrick Ferry for D Black.



SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Conor Griffin, Ronan McMenamin (0-1), Adam Lynch; Rory Mulligan, Gary Dunnion, Andrew McCloskey; Gavin Gallagher, Padraig Patton (0-1); Gary Wilson (1-1), Stephen O'Reilly (0-1), Brian Lafferty; Carl Dunnion, Darren O'Leary (0-7,6), Martin O'Reilly. Subs; Aaron Kelly for C Dunnion; Chad McSorley for R McMenamin, Stephen (0-1) for B Lafferty; Jack Burke for C Griffin, Ryan Finn for A Lynch.



REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)