Naomh Columba goals the difference against Dungloe in Rosses Park

Naomh Columba picked up two good league points with a five point win away to Dungloe in Rosses Park on Saturday evening.



Dungloe 0-11

Naomh Columba 2-10



Paddy Byrne and Ryan Gillespie hit the goals that made the difference in the end as Naomh Columba moved to a mid-table position in the Division Two table.

Byrne’s goals helped Naomh Columba to a 1-5 to 0-4 lead. Gillespie, Kevin McNern and Gavin McGinley kicked the first half points for Naomh Columba while Oisin Bonner, Adam Neely and Davy McCarron hit the first half Dungloe points.

Bryne and Aaron Doherty stretched the visitors’ lead out further points lon the restart before substitute Conor Greene opened Dungloe’s second half account.

And while Greene’s strike was instantly cancelled by an excellent Aaron Doherty score, Dungloe responded with four unanswered points from Neely, Christy Greene, Daniel Ward and substitute Shaun Sharkey.

Dungloe reduced margin to two but Ryan Gillepsie restored his side’s three point with a fine point and with time almost up Gillespie sunk the dagger with his side’s second goal. Conor Greene hit a late consolation point from the locals.



DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Gerard Walsh, Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Dylan Boyle, Jason McBride, Barry Curran; Mathew O'Donnell, Darren Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Daniel Ward, Christy Greene; Adam Neely, David McCarron, Oision Bonner. Subs: Conor Greene for O Bonner, Shaun Sharkey for J Scally, L Neely for David McCarron



NAOMH COLUMBA: Shane O'Gara; Martin Cunningham, Philip Doherty, Barry Carr;Pauric Ward, Michael Maguire, Aaron Doherty; Paddy Byrne, Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Kevin McNern, Gavin McGinley;Ronan Gillespie, Ryan Gillespie, Kieran McBrearty, Subs: Lanty Molloy for R McNern, Pauric O'Neill for G McGinley



REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)