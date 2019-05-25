Naomh Conaill get big win in Magheragallon to go joint top of the table with Kilcar

Naomh Conaill joined Kilcar on the top of the Division One table with a good away win over Gaoth Dobhai tonight in Magheragallon.



Gaoth Dobhair …...1-5

Naomh Conaill ……0-12



Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy kicked six points from midfield for Naomh Conaill who turned in a big performance in the second half against the wind.

The winners led by a point at half-time, 0-4 to 0-3. Gavin McBride, Niall Friel and Eamonn Collum scored the first half points for the locals.

James Carroll scored the Gaoth Dobhair goal early in the second period to propel the locals into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

Gaoth Dobhair lost goalkeeper Christopher Sweeney to a straight red card just before half-time and struggled with their kickouts in the second period.

And despite having the advantage of the stiff breeze Gaoth Dobhair could only muster two points in the second half while Dermot Molloy and company tagged on eight points to run our comfortable winners.

The win moves Naomh Conaill to 12 points level with Kilcar but with one more game played.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, James O’Baoill; Niall Friel (0-1), Dan McBride, Conor McCafferty; Ronan MacNiallais, Peter McGee; Cian Mulligan, Ethan Harkin, James Carroll (1-0); Eamonn Collum (0-1), Odhran MacNiallais (0-2), Gavin McBride (0-1).

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, A J Gallagher, Aaron Thompson; Eunan Doherty, John O’Malley (0-3), Hugh Gallagher; Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, Seamus Corcoran (0-1); Brendan McDyer, Kevin McGettigan, Eoin Waide; Marty Boyle, Charles McGuinness (0-1), Anthony Thompson (0-1). Subs used; Odhran Doherty and Logan Quinn.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Sean MacCumhaills)