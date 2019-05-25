More cycling gold for Katie-George Dunlevy at World Cup event in Belgium

It was another good weekend for Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal as they won Paracycling World Cup gold in the TT in Ostend, Belgium.

Having won the TT and road race at the World Championships for the past two years and struck gold in Rio 2016, Ireland’s Golden Girls have taken another big win.

They topped a podium in the women’s B category that also included the Kiwis and Team GB.

The Irish women saw off the challenge of New Zealand’s Emmay Foy and Hannah Van Kampen, who claimed the silver medal.

They won the 27k time trial ahead of New Zealand by 19.33 seconds who took second place and Great Britain 22.56 who were third.

It proved to be a double for the duo as they backed up the Time Trial win on Friday by taking gold in the Road Race on Sunday.

"The time trial was windy with a cross-tail wind in one direction and a cross headwind in the other and on the road race along with the wind it was wet which made for challenging conditions," said Katie-George, whose father is a Mountcharles native.

"The road race was 10 laps of an 8 km circuit. On the 6th lap we made an attack breaking away from the five bike peloton to ride 36km solo to the line. Great Britain, who tried to close the gap, came second at 1 minute 25 and New Zealand sprinted to third ahead of Belgium and Greece nearly another two minutes behind.

"We were not sure on how we would do at this competition as it was our first race on the road since September last year and I was unwell the week before. However we always aim to win and we’re excited to race.

"We were thrilled to win both races which were hard fought against strong competition which is getting stronger as we get closer to Tokyo (and the Olympics). There was a big field in Belgium with all our main road competitors so it was a good test to see where we are now four months out from the road World Championships. We’ve improvements to make and a lot of hard work to do now up to September," said Katie-George.